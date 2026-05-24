In a letter to his brother, Van Gogh wrote, 'I have recently painted a bouquet of pink roses in a green vase, against a yellow-green background.' Yes, pink roses! Van Gogh painted 'The Roses' in May 1890, just before his departure from the 'San Remi' asylum. This painting is now displayed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, but it's a surprise that the flowers appear white. However, if you look closely, you can still see the pink tint in the petals. Due to the passage of time and changes in pigments, we cannot see the original vase filled with pink roses that Van Gogh painted with his unique style. However, the vibrant pink roses today are a masterpiece of post-impressionism in Van Gogh's oeuvre.

«ون‌گوگ» در نامه‌ای خطاب به برادرش نوشت: «به تازگی یک بوم از گل‌های رُز صورتی در پس‌زمینه زرد-سبز در گلدانی سبز، نقاشی کرده‌ام. »‌ بله.

درست خواندید: رُزهای صورتی!

«ون‌گوگ» نقاشی «گل‌های رُز» را در مه ۱۸۹۰ در آستانه عزیمتش از آسایشگاه «سن رمی» خلق کرد. این نقاشی اکنون در موزه متروپولیتن نگهداری می‌شود، اما در کمال تعجب گل‌ها سفید به نظر می‌رسند. با این حال اگر جزئی‌تر به نقاشی نگاه کنید، هنوز رد رنگ صورتی در گلبرگ‌ها را می‌توان دید. به دلیل گذر زمان و تغییرات رنگدانه‌ها، ما نمی‌توانیم آن گلدان پر از گل‌های صورتی را که ون گوگ با سبک خاص خود نقاشی کرد، ببینیم.

با این وجود رُزهای رنگ‌پریده امروز، یک نقاشی باشکوه تمام‌عیار در کارنامه این هنرمند سبک پست‌امپرسیونیسم است





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Van Gogh Pink Roses Post-Impressionism Metropolitan Museum Of Art Artwork

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Terrorism Plot Against Ivanka TrumpNew York Post reports that Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump, was targeted by a radar-trained 'Sergant' of the Rise Corps, who craftily planned the attack to retaliate against the U.S. president due to the order to assassinate Soleimani. The 32-year-old Iraqi citizen is alleged to have fed instructions on the 'kill' of Ivanka Trump to protests the U.S. president and draw a plan to harm her home in Florida.

Read more »

Trump: Talks with Leaders of Regional Countries on Iran Peace Agreement.President Donald Trump of the United States has reported that he has had talks with leaders of various countries about the Iran peace deal, including the leaders of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Cyprus, Egypt, the Emirate of Kuwait, Germany, Turkey, Icelandic and Bahrain. Trump said in a post on his Twitter account that he is currently finalizing the remaining part of the agreement.

Read more »