The news text discusses the ban on coffee and tobacco by Sultan Murad IV and the legalization of smoking by the Grand Mufti, which had a significant impact on the society and culture of the time.

سلطان مراد چهارم در 1633 میلادی مصرف قهوه و توتون را ممنوع کرد و فرمان اعدام شماری از سیگارکشان و قهوه‌خوران را داد. پس از مدتی، جر و بحث بین مخالفان و مدافعان دخانیات، بالاخره مفتی اعظم، محمد‌بها‌ افندی‌ -که خود سیگاری قهاری بود و سال بعد به خاطر اعتیاد از مقامش برکنار و به تبعید فرستاده شد- طی فتوایی مصرف دخانیات را حلال اعلام کرد.

مؤلف معاصر او، کاتب چلبی، می‌نویسد که حکم مفتی درباره مشروعیت توتون ارتباطی به اعتیاد خودش نداشت، بلکه ناشی از این اصل شرعی بود که آنچه تحریم نشده مجاز است، علی‌الخصوص که این کالا به وجه احسن به مزاج مردمان هم می‌ساخت. مرد قهوه‌خانه‌نشین به احتمال زیاد سرگرم خواندن روزنامه‌ای است یا شاید در جرگه گروهی باشد که روزنامه برایشان می‌خوانند. این امر بی‌شک می‌باید یکی از دامنه‌دارترین و جنجال‌برانگیزترین تغییرهایی باشد که بر فرد و جامعه تأثیر نهاده است





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Sultan Murad IV Coffee And Tobacco Ban Grand Mufti Legalization Of Smoking Impact On Society And Culture

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