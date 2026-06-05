The location of fat accumulation, not just the total amount, significantly impacts brain structure, function, and cognitive skills in middle-aged and elderly people

A new study published in the scientific journal 'Nature Mental Health' found that the distribution of fat throughout the body and not just the total amount has a significant independent and significant impact on the structure of the brain, its function, and cognitive skills in middle-aged and elderly people. The study used data from the British Biobank project to analyze the relationship between the amount of fat in different body areas and brain health.

Based on a new study published in the scientific journal 'Nature Mental Health ', the distribution of fat throughout the body and not just the total amount of it has a significant independent and significant impact on the structure of the brain, its function and cognitive skills in middle-aged and elderly people .

The Body Mass Index (BMI) has been used as a standard clinical and research measure to assess obesity for many years, but this index cannot show how fat is accumulated in different parts of the body. The stored fat in different anatomical areas behaves completely differently from a biological point of view; visceral fat (fat around the internal abdominal organs) secretes inflammatory chemicals that are related to inflammation and cell damage, while fat in the limbs may even have a protective role in some areas.

Despite this recent understanding, most previous research on obesity and brain health has relied solely on BMI and the effects of each fat deposit on brain aging and cognitive decline are largely unknown. The research team from the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong analyzed the data of more than 18,000 participants in the British Biobank project (with an average age of about 62.5 years and a participation rate of 45%).

The amount of fat in the hands, legs, trunk, and deep abdomen (visceral fat) was accurately measured using a specialized imaging technique called DXA. The brain status was evaluated using various MRI imaging techniques, and the participants were also given a battery of cognitive tests including reasoning, memory, executive function, and processing speed. The study found a strong correlation with thinning of the somatosensory-motor cortex (the area involved in movement and touch).

Fat in the hands was consistently associated with a decrease in the volume of the hippocampus (the main memory center). Each of the four types of fat (hands, legs, trunk, and visceral) was associated with a decrease in the volume of deep brain structures and weakening of connections between areas related to movement and coordination. Visceral fat showed the most damage.

It had the strongest correlation with the destruction of white matter in the brain (the communication cables between different parts of the brain), which manifested as a decrease in the density of nerve fibers, an increase in the accumulation of fluid in brain tissue, and the disruption of nerve fibers. The study also found a unique relationship with the weakening of connections within the limbic system (the system that regulates emotions, memory, and reward).

The authors of the study believe that this may be related to the hormone leptin, which is secreted in greater amounts by fat in the lower abdomen and affects the areas related to memory in the brain. The study also used computational modeling to calculate the brain age of the participants based on their brain networks.

The researchers found that faster brain aging, especially in the sensory-motor network, limbic network, and default mode network (DMN), is the main pathway through which fat in different body areas affects cognitive abilities. In all cognitive performance measures, visceral fat consistently had the strongest indirect negative effect on cognitive performance. According to the authors, these findings highlight the importance of considering the location of fat accumulation, beyond the Body Mass Index, in evaluating brain aging and cognitive decline





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Fat Accumulation BMI Visceral Fat Cognitive Skills Brain Health Middle-Aged And Elderly People British Biobank Project DXA MRI Imaging Techniques Cognitive Tests Brain Aging Cognitive Decline Hormone Leptin Computational Modeling Brain Networks Sensory-Motor Network Limbic Network Default Mode Network

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