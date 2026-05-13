Terrorism in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, Tornado in the US, UK Minister Resigns, China-Pakistan Talks, Gold and Silver Prices, Car Prices in Iran

Four bomb attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have resulted in 20 deaths and 50 injuries, with the US attributing the attacks to Al-Qaeda. The US has advised American citizens in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors and avoid public places. There have also been attacks on American centers in Afghanistan, resulting in 90 deaths and 200 injuries. In the US, a tornado has caused 50 deaths and injuries, and in the UK, the UK Minister of International Development has resigned. China has asked Pakistan to intensify its mediation efforts in the Iran-US talks. The price of gold and silver is expected to rise on Thursday, and the price of cars in Iran is expected to rise on Wednesday.

چند ساعت قبل از ورود کالین پاول، به عربستان، نیمه‌شب چهار حمله با بمب به مراکز سکونت آمریکایی‌ها در ریاض انجام شده‌ که‌ گویا یکی از آنها با اتومبیل حامل مواد منفجره بوده است.

در خبرهای اولیه، صحبت از سه کشته و 50 مجروح بود، ولی اکنون ساعت هشت شب، منابع عربستان از 20 کشته و ده‌ها مجروح و منابع آمریکایی از 90 کشته و 200 مجروح می‌گویند و منتسب به القاعده می‌کنند. آمریکا به آمریکایی‌های ساکن در عربستان، دستور داده که از خانه‌های خود بیرون نروند و مدارس را تعطیل‌ کنند و به پنجره‌های خانه‌ها و درب‌ها نزدیک نشوند. گویا بین 35 تا 40 هزار آمریکایی در عربستان زندگی می‌کنند.

در افغانستان هم به چندین مرکز آمریکایی، با بمب و موشک حمله شده است. در آمریکا، طوفان و گردباد که گفته‌اند با سرعت300 کیلومتر وزیده، حدود 50 نفر را کشته و مجروحان و خرابی‌های زیاد هم به بار آورده است. در انگلستان، خانم کلیر شورت، وزیر کمک‌های بین‌المللی‌ کابینه‌ که لقب «وجدان‌ کابینه» را داشته، در اعتراض به رفتار بلر، در عراق استعفا داده و گفته است، وعده‌هایی‌ که داده عملی نشده و فوراً جانشین او را تعیین‌ کرده‌اند.

آقای فروزش آمد. اساسنامه بنیاد آفریقا را آورد و از بی‌روحیه بودن مدیران میانی و از اختلافات وزارت‌ کشور با شوراهای شهر گفت. آقای نجم‌الدین اعتمادزاده، از وعاظ تهران و از دوستان قبل از انقلاب‌ آمد؛ هم برای احوال‌پرسی و هم برای استمداد جهت‌ کار فرزندش در دانشگاه‌ آزاد اسلامی. آقای قدیری‌ابیانه، آمد؛ برای مذاکره دربارۀ کتاب در دست تألیف «ماجرای مک‌فارلین» و نیز توضیح آثار فیلم ، پسر صاحب فیات‌ که در دانشگاه‌ها برای توضیح می‌رود.

عصر نمایندگان اقلیت مجلس‌ آمدند و از تحرکات دوم خردادی‌ها انتقاد کردند. از من خواستند، برای مدیریت‌ آینده کشور آماده باشم و ابراز نگرانی و مطالبه راه چاره‌ کردند. صحبت‌های آرامش‌بخشی در مورد مشکلات سیاسی و اقتصادی کشور و تهدیدهای آمریکا برایشان کردم؛ راضی رفتند. در چچن، در اثر حملات چریک‌ها، 70 نفر کشته شده‌اند و 250 نفر زخمی.

محسن از قول ، سفیر چین نقل کرد که احتمال می‌دهد، ویروس سارس را دشمنان چین پخش کرده‌اند. کالین پاول: بعد از سقوط صدام یک نظامی آمریکایی حکومت عراق را در دست می‌گیردچین از پاکستان خواست تا میانجیگری در مذاکرات ایران و آمریکا را تشدید کندروزنامه نزدیک به قالیباف جواب نماینده تندروی مجلس را داد / از نطق امثال این نماینده چیزی به جز بی‌اعتمادی به مسئولان داخلی تولید نمی‌شودپیش بینی قیمت طلا و سکه چهارشنبه ۲۳ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ / بازار طلا در سراشیبیآخرین قیمت دلار امروز سه شنبه ۲۲ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵/ دلار آزاد ثابت ماندقیمت خودرو‌های سایپا امروز سه‌شنبه ۲۲ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵/ قیمت اطلس امروز چند؟ + جدو





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Terrorism Saudi Arabia Al-Qaeda Afghanistan Tornado UK Minister China-Pakistan Talks Gold And Silver Prices Car Prices In Iran

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli News: Netanyahu to Hold Security Meeting; China's Position on Iran, Trump's Visit to China, and MoreIsraeli news reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will hold a security meeting on Tuesday, May 21. The meeting is expected to be held in response to Iran's response to the US proposal and President Trump's reaction. The report also mentions that the Netanyahu's court case ended earlier than expected due to his attendance at the security meeting. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian stated that China's position on Iran has remained unchanged and that it will continue to facilitate dialogue and negotiations. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer expressed concern about the increase in fuel prices and the economic consequences for British citizens. He also mentioned that some countries tried to drag the UK into a war with Iran, but he would never do so. Citizens of Iran have also expressed their concerns about inflation, high prices, lack of medicine, and power outages in their messages to Iran International.

Read more »

Trumps Comment on Iranian Nuclear Deal, Op Plan, and Boom in Real Estate Prices in TehranTrumps Comment on Iranian Nuclear Deal, Op Plan, and Boom in Real Estate Prices in Tehran, and Progress Made Before End-of-Week Talks Between U.S., U.S. and Iran Progress in Talks before End-of-Week Talks. Iranian Nuclear Deal, Op Plan, and Boom in Real Estate Prices in Tehran

Read more »

Pakistan sources: US, Iran serious about diplomatic solution to Iran-US tensionsSeveral official sources in Pakistan, involved in the mediation process, stated on Tuesday that Pakistan does not see any immediate threat of a resumption of war between Iran and the US, as Tehran and Washington are seriously pursuing a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.

Read more »

Increase in Gold and Silver Prices in Iranian Stock MarketThe stock market witnessed the revival of declining prices in gold and silver after a week of decline. The price of each carat of eighteen-carat gold has reached around nineteen million and eighty-seven thousand tomans, and the price has increased by around six hundred thousand tomans. The price of each ounce of gold has increased to four thousand and seventy-five dollars. In addition, the price of each dirham has risen from 90,000 to 180,000 tomans.

Read more »

Iranian Executions, Pakistan's Response to Iranian Plane, US-Iran Relations, Australian Sanctions, Trump-Iran TalksThe news text discusses several topics, including the execution of a political prisoner in Iran, Pakistan's response to an Iranian plane's presence in their airspace, US-Iran relations, Australian sanctions against Iranian officials, and Trump-Iran talks. The text also mentions the role of the Supreme Court in the execution and the skepticism of the US president towards the Iranian response to the US proposal.

Read more »

Market Impact: Gold, Silver, and Silver Prices Surge on Wednesday as Dollar Rupee Rate DropsGold, silver, and silver prices grew in value on Wednesday as the rupee-dollar rate fell significantly in the afternoon sessions. In the afternoon exchanges, the emami coin hit the rate of 197 million and the lowest limit of 19 million reverted. The emami coin had a decrease of one million and the 194 million artus fireone had a decrease of one million and fifty thousand rupees in the return of the market. The rupee-dollar rate fell to 73 thousand rupees, which impacted the gold and silver prices. The prices of gold and silver in all weights and denominations increased on Wednesday due to the rise in the rupee-dollar rate. However, a correction of 3 thousand rupees in the rupee-dollar rate changed the trend of the gold market. The prices of silver dropped by 5 lakh to one and a half lakh rupees, and the weight of the mall drop reached 84 million rupees, lower by 740 thousand rupees compared to the reopening of the market for gold.

Read more »