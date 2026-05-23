New York Post reports that Ivanka Trump, the eldest daughter of Donald Trump, was targeted by a radar-trained 'Sergant' of the Rise Corps, who craftily planned the attack to retaliate against the U.S. president due to the order to assassinate Soleimani. The 32-year-old Iraqi citizen is alleged to have fed instructions on the 'kill' of Ivanka Trump to protests the U.S. president and draw a plan to harm her home in Florida.

روزنامه نیویورک‌پست گزارش داد که با مطلع شدن از تخطی از یکی از واحدهای حفاظت از اطلاعات سپاه پاسداران، دختر اول دونالد ترامپ، ایوانکا ترامپ، در یک نقشه پیچیده برای انتقام از رییس جمهور آمریکا، هدف ترور قرار گرفت.

نیویورک‌پست به نقل از منابع خود نوشت که محمد باقر سعد داوود السعدی، ۳۲ساله، از فرماندهان کتائب حزب‌الله عراق، از گروه‌های نیابتی جمهوری اسلامی، دستگیر شده است. او در واکنش به کشته شدن قاسم سلیمانی، فرمانده نیروی قدس سپاه پاسداران، در حمله پهپادی آمریکا در بغداد، خانواده رییس جمهور ایالات متحده را به عنوان هدف قرار داده است. به نوشته نیویورک‌پست، السعدی به افرادی که مورد نظر ترامپ بودند نقشه کشتن او نیز داشت.

همچنین در پاسخ به کشته شدن قاسم سلیمانی، مرتکب حملات دیگری علیه خانواده ترامپ در آمریکا، واکنش به اقدامات ضدایرانی آمریکا در خاورمیانه و حتی علیه کشور این‌ها و یهودیان از جمله نقشه‌هایی را که در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس منتشر کرده بود. در گزارش دیگری نیز نقشه کشتن ایوانکا را تایید کرد. همچنین، پس از کشته شدن قاسم سلیمانی، السعدی به افرادی که مورد نظر ترامپ بودند نقشه کشتن او نیز داشت.

همچنین در پاسخ به کشته شدن قاسم سلیمانی، مرتکب حملات دیگری علیه خانواده ترامپ در آمریکا و حتی علیه کشور این‌ها و یهودیان از جمله نقشه‌هایی بود که در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس منتشر کرده بود





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