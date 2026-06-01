Ten Political Prisoners in Iran's Evin Prison Denied Phone Calls and Visits

A source close to the situation of political prisoners in Iran has reported that at least ten political prisoners in the women's wing of Evin Prison are being denied phone calls and visits.

یک منبع آگاه از وضعیت زندانیان سیاسی به ایران‌اینترنشنال گفت دست‌کم ۱۰ زندانی سیاسی در بند زنان زندان اوین از حق تماس تلفنی و ملاقات محرومند.

هم‌زمان چند زندانی دیگر در اعتراض به محرومیت از تماس و ملاقات، صدور حکم حبس و شرایط نامناسب زندان، در اعتصاب غذا به سر می‌برند. بر اساس اطلاعات ارائه شده از سوی این منبع آگاه، الهه فولادی، فروغ تقی‌پور، سکینه پروانه، شیوا اسماعیلی، زهرا صفایی، گلرخ ایرایی، لیندزی فورمن، مرضیه فارسی، نسیم سیمیاری و وریشه مرادی از جمله زندانیانی هستند که همچنان از حق تماس تلفنی و ملاقات محروم‌اند.

از میان این افراد، فولادی، تقی‌پور، پروانه، اسماعیلی، صفایی، ایرایی، فارسی و مرادی، به‌دلیل اعتراض به اجرای احکام اعدام و همراهی با کارزار «سه‌شنبه‌های نه به اعدام» با این محرومیت‌ها مواجه شده‌اند. لیندزی فورمن و همسرش، کریگ فورمن، که ۱۷ ماه است در ایران زندانی‌اند، همچنان از حق تماس تلفنی و ملاقات با یکدیگر و وکیل خود محروم‌اند و در اعتراض به این محرومیت‌ها در کریگ و لیندزی فورمن از هفته دوم اردیبهشت در اعتراض به محرومیت از تماس و ملاقات دست به اعتصاب غذا زدند.

لیندزی چندی بعد با دریافت وعده برقراری تماس با خانواده، اعتصاب خود را به‌طور موقت شکست اما پس از عملی نشدن وعده مسئولان زندان، بار دیگر آن را از سر گرفت. ایران‌اینترنشنال ۲۹ اردیبهشت گزارش داد که کریگ فورمن پس از مصاحبه این زوج با بخش جهانی بی‌بی‌سی، از تماس تلفنی، ملاقات با همسرش و دیدار با وکیل محروم شده و در اعتراض به این وضعیت اعتصاب غذا کرده است.

همان زمان یک منبع آگاه به ایران‌اینترنشنال گفت فورمن همچنین نسبت به مشاهده انتقال هم‌بندی‌هایش برای اجرای حکم اعدام و محرومیت از روایت آنچه در زندان دیده، معترض است. اطلاعات رسیده به ایران‌اینترنشنال حاکی است لیندزی فورمن اکنون در چهاردهمین روز اعتصاب غذا به سر می‌برد و وضعیت جسمانی او نگران‌کننده گزارش شده است. همسرش، کریگ فورمن نیز که در بندی دیگر در زندان اوین نگهداری می‌شود، همچنان به اعتصاب غذای خود ادامه می‌دهد.

علاوه بر این دو زندانی بریتانیایی، غزل مرزبان نیز از چهارم خرداد در اعتراض به حکم ۹ سال و هشت ماه حبس خود در اعتصاب غذاست؛ حکمی که به‌تازگی از سوی ایمان افشاری، رییس شعبه ۲۶ دادگاه انقلاب تهران، علیه او صادر شده است. بسیاری از زندانیان در ایران به‌ناچار از اعتصاب غذا به‌‌عنوان آخرین راه برای رسیدن به خواسته‌هایشان استفاده می‌کنند و جان خود را به خطر می‌اندازند.

یک منبع آگاه از وضعیت این زندانیان به ایران‌اینترنشنال گفت محرومیت هشت زندانی زن اوین از سوم خرداد و پس از آن آغاز شد که آنان در محوطه هواخوری زندان، در اعتراض به اجرای احکام اعدام شعار دادند و سرودهای اعتراضی خواندند. به گفته این منبع آگاه، برخی از زندانیان از همان روزهای نخست با محرومیت روبه‌رو شدند و شماری دیگر در روزهای بعد به فهرست محرومان اضافه شدند.

مقام‌های زندان به آنها گفته‌اند این محدودیت‌ها دست‌کم یک ماه ادامه خواهد داشت. با این حال، اطلاعات رسیده حاکی است مسئولان زندان به صورت شفاهی تهدید کرده‌اند در صورت ادامه شعار دادن، سرودخوانی و همراهی زندانیان با کارزار «سه‌شنبه‌های نه به اعدام»، محرومیت آنان از تماس و ملاقات با خانواده و وکیل تمدید خواهد شد و با پرونده‌سازی تازه در دوران حبس مواجه می‌شوند.

زندانیان سیاسی زن نیز در پاسخ به این تهدیدها به مسئولان زندان گفته‌اند تا زمانی که اجرای احکام اعدام ادامه دارد، به اعتراض ادامه می‌دهند. جمهوری اسلامی از ۲۷ اسفند ۱۴۰۴ تا ۱۱ خرداد سال جاری دست‌کم ۴۱ زندانی سیاسی را در زندان‌های ایران اعدام کرده و برای ده‌ها زندانی سیاسی دیگر حکم مرگ صادر کرده است.

این کارزار با اشاره به موج تازه اعدام‌ها و ادامه اعتراض زندانیان، از جمله زنان زندانی در اوین، اعلام کرد شماری از این زندانیان به دلیل اعتراض به اعدام‌ها از ملاقات و تماس تلفنی با خانواده محروم شده‌اند. بند زنان اوین در سال‌های گذشته یکی از کانون‌های اصلی کنش‌گری زندانیان سیاسی زن بوده است؛ بندی که از آن با عنوان یکی از خط‌های مقدم جنبش «زن، زندگی، آزادی» یاد می‌شود.

زندانیان این بند بارها در واکنش به اعدام‌ها، سرکوب معترضان، بازداشت فعالان مدنی، فقر، فساد، نقض حقوق زنان و فشار بر زندانیان سیاسی موضع‌گیری کرده‌اند. این بند همچنین بارها شاهد تحصن، اعتصاب غذا، سرودخوانی و اعتراض جمعی زندانیان سیاسی زن بوده است؛ اعتراض‌هایی که در بسیاری موارد با محرومیت از تماس تلفنی، ممنوعیت ملاقات، تهدید به انتقال به سلول انفرادی و پرونده‌سازی تازه پاسخ داده شده‌اند.

این منبع آگاه از وضعیت این زندانیان به ایران‌اینترنشنال گفت فشارهای تازه در بند زنان اوین، از محرومیت تماس و ملاقات تا تهدید به انفرادی و پرونده‌سازی، واکنشی مستقیم به اعتراض زندانیان علیه اعدام‌هاست





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