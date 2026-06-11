Tensions between US and Iran overshadow FIFA World Cup 2026

The escalating tensions between the US and Iran have cast a shadow over the FIFA World Cup 2026, which is set to begin in a few hours. The recent military escalation, including attacks on Iranian targets and retaliatory strikes by Iran on US military bases in the region, has raised questions about the timing and purpose of the US President's decision to escalate tensions at a critical juncture.

همزمان با تنش‌های نظامی و تحولات سیاسی میان آمریکا و ایران در آستانه آغاز رقابت‌های جام جهانی فوتبال ۲۰۲۶، فضای این رویداد جهانی تحت تاثیر قرار گرفته است.

در دو شب گذشته، افزایش حملات نظامی آمریکا به اهدافی در ایران و پاسخ‌های متقابل تهران به پایگاه‌های نظامی آمریکا در منطقه، این پرسش را مطرح کرده که چرا دولت دونالد ترامپ در مقطع حساس پیش از آغاز جام جهانی، مسیر تشدید فشار و حملات را در پیش گرفته است. آمریکا یکی از سه کشور میزبان در این مسابقات است و آمریکای میزبان با یکی از کشورهای حاضر در تورنمنت، یعنی ایران، در جنگ است.

این وضعیت در حالی شکل گرفته که تنها ساعات کوتاهی تا آغاز رسمی جام جهانی باقی مانده و دونالد ترامپ اعلام کرده که در صورت عدم پذیرش توافق از سوی ایران، بازی تیم ملی آمریکا در جام جهانی ۱۹۹۸ میلادی، مقابل ایران یکی از سیاسی‌ترین مسابقات تاریخ این رقابت‌ها بود. با وجود اینکه دهه‌ها هیچ رابطه دیپلماتیک رسمی میان دو کشور وجود نداشت، بازیکنان دو تیم وارد زمین شدند و در اقدامی نمادین و دوستانه با یکدیگر گل رد و بدل کردند.

اکنون در جام جهانی فوتبال امسال و با گذشت ۲۸ سال از آن دوران، اگر ایران و آمریکا هر دو در گروه‌های خود در جایگاه دوم قرار بگیرند، در تاریخ سوم ژوئیه (۱۲ تیر) در تگزاس مقابل یکدیگر قرار خواهند گرفت؛ این مسابقه سومین دیدار میان دو کشور از سال ۱۹۹۸ میلادی تا کنون خواهد بود. اما شرایط نسبت به گذشته تغییر کرده است.

این دوره از جام جهانی با مجموعه‌ای از محدودیت‌های سفر، مشکلات ویزا و تنش‌های سیاسی همراه شده است. بخشی از اعضای فنی و اداری تیم ایران موفق به دریافت ویزا نشده‌اند و همین مسئله باعث شده تیم ایران اردوهای خود را به خارج از خاک آمریکا منتقل کند. همچنین اعلام شده که سهمیه بلیت هواداران ایرانی نیز لغو شده است. احتمال برگزاری تجمعات اعتراضی نیز یکی دیگر از نگرانی‌های امنیتی در طول مسابقات و هنگام بازی‌های ایران است.

در شهرهایی مانند لس‌آنجلس که میزبان تعدادی از مسابقات است، حضور گسترده جامعه ایرانی-آمریکایی به یکی از عوامل حساسیت‌زا تبدیل شده است. مقام‌های محلی از جمله کلانتر لس‌آنجلس اعلام کرده‌اند که به دلیل احتمال اعتراضات یا تجمعات، تدابیر امنیتی تقویت خواهد شد. جامعه ایرانی-آمریکایی در برخی موارد دارای دیدگاه‌های سیاسی متضاد است و همین مسئله می‌تواند احتمال بروز تنش در ورزشگاه‌ها یا مناطق هواداری را افزایش دهد...





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