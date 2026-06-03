Tension in US-Iran Talks: Exchange of Messages Between Tehran and Washington Suspended

The news text discusses the suspension of the exchange of messages between Iran and the United States, with a source claiming that the last message from Iran to the US was related to Lebanon and was widely reported. The source also mentions the lack of active communication between the two sides and the potential impact of Israeli actions and regional tensions on the negotiations.

شرق: در حالی که برخی رسانه‌های غربی از عادی‌بودن روند گفت‌وگوهای غیرمستقیم میان تهران و واشینگتن خبر می‌دهند، یک منبع آگاه به خبرگزاری فارس گفته که تبادل پیام بین دو طرف دست‌کم چند روز است‌ متوقف شده است.

به گزارش فارس، در حالی که دونالد ترامپ، رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا،‌ دوشنبه‌شب مدعی شده بود گفت‌وگوها با ایران با سرعت بالایی در جریان است، یک منبع مطلع تصریح کرده که آخرین پیام جمهوری اسلامی ایران به واشینگتن، پیامی آشکار در مورد لبنان بود که بازتاب گسترده بین‌المللی یافت. به گفته این منبع، آنچه برخی «دستیابی به یادداشت تفاهم اولیه» می‌خوانند، در حال حاضر با توقف مواجه شده است و هیچ تبادل پیام فعالی در جریان نیست.

این تحول در حالی رخ می‌دهد که تحلیلگران و مقامات پیشین آمریکایی از تمایل شدید ترامپ برای دستیابی به توافق با ایران سخن می‌گویند. جان بولتون، مشاور امنیت ملی اسبق آمریکا که اکنون از منتقدان ترامپ محسوب می‌شود، با اشاره به تماس تلفنی اخیر ترامپ و بنیامین نتانیاهو برای توقف حملات به بیروت، این اقدام را نشانه‌ای از اشتیاق بالای رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا برای توافق با ایران ارزیابی کرده است.

بولتون معتقد است ترامپ در پی کاهش قیمت نفت است و ایران با آگاهی از این موضوع، صبر بیشتری برای کسب امتیاز در مذاکرات دارد. به گفته این مشاور سابق، ایران بر این باور است که می‌تواند در مسیر دستیابی به یک توافق مطلوب، زمان بیشتری نسبت به ترامپ ایستادگی کند. این تحلیل نشان‌دهنده تقابل «صبر راهبردی» تهران در برابر «عجله تاکتیکی» واشینگتن است.

در همین حال، یک منبع آگاه در دولت ترکیه در گفت‌وگو با خبرگزاری ریانووستی اظهار کرده هنوز برای صحبت از بن‌بست در مذاکرات آمریکا و ایران زود است. این منبع تأکید کرده که تماس‌ها ادامه دارد و امکان یافتن راه‌حل‌های مصالحه‌آمیز همچنان وجود دارد. با‌این‌حال، او‌ افزوده که اقدامات اسرائیل و تنش‌های مداوم در منطقه، خطرات بیشتری را برای روند مذاکرات ایجاد می‌کند، هرچند طرفین هنوز فرصت ادامه گفت‌وگو را از دست نداده‌اند.

یکی از مهم‌ترین عواملی که بر روند مذاکرات سایه افکنده، رفتارهای خصمانه رژیم اسرائیل و تشدید تنش‌ها در منطقه است. به گزارش آکسیوس، ترامپ در تماس تلفنی روز دوشنبه، بعد از تهدید ایران برای حمله به شمال سرزمین‌های اشغالی در صورت حمله به ضاحیه، از بنیامین نتانیاهو به‌شدت عصبانی شده و از تلفات غیرنظامیان و تهدید اسرائیل به حمله به بیروت خشمگین بوده است.

طبق ادعای منابع آگاه، ترامپ به نتانیاهو هشدار داده که هرگونه تشدید بیشتر تنش‌ها، انزوای بین‌المللی اسرائیل را عمیق‌تر کرده و مذاکرات با ایران را به خطر خواهد انداخت. برخی گزارش‌ها مدعی شده‌اند‌ ترامپ به نتانیاهو گفته است: «تو دیوانه شده‌ای. اگر من نبودم الان در زندان بودی. من دارم نجاتت می‌دهم.

الان همه از تو متنفرند. به خاطر این اتفاقات، همه از اسرائیل متنفر شده‌اند». یک منبع دیگر نیز مدعی شده ترامپ فریاد زده است: «داری چه غلطی می‌کنی؟ » و نتانیاهو را متهم کرده که تلاش‌های دیپلماتیک را تضعیف می‌کند.

یکی از مقام‌های آمریکایی این تماس را «یکی از بدترین تماس‌ها میان این دو رهبر از زمان بازگشت ترامپ به کاخ سفید» توصیف کرده است. این تنش آشکار در بالاترین سطح روابط آمریکا و اسرائیل، نشان‌دهنده عمق اختلافات بر سر نحوه مواجهه با تحولات منطقه و به‌ویژه مسئله ایران است





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US-Iran Talks Exchange Of Messages Suspension Lebanon Israeli Actions Regional Tensions

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