Tehran and Washington Continue Negotiations Despite Tensions and Mutual Attacks

According to Reuters, Tehran and Washington are still engaged in negotiations for a preliminary agreement despite recent tensions and mutual attacks. The news agency reported on May 21, citing a European official and three Iranian sources, that both sides are exchanging messages on the details of a "memorandum of understanding" and that efforts to finalize the framework for the initial agreement are intensifying. The sources stated that the US and Iran have reached a "political agreement," but some issues still require further negotiations. One of the main issues is determining a mechanism for the release of tens of billions of dollars in frozen Iranian assets in foreign banks.

خبرگزاری رویترز به نقل از منابع آگاه گزارش داد تهران و واشینگتن با وجود تنش‌ها و حملات متقابل اخیر، همچنان به رایزنی‌های خود برای دستیابی به یک توافق اولیه ادامه می‌دهند.

رویترز پنج‌شنبه ۲۱ خرداد به نقل از یک مقام اروپایی و سه منبع ایرانی گزارش داد دو طرف در حال تبادل پیام درباره جزییات یک "یادداشت تفاهم" هستند و تلاش‌ها برای نهایی‌سازی چارچوب توافق اولیه شدت گرفته است. به گفته منابع ایرانی، آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی به "یک تفاهم سیاسی" دست یافته‌اند، اما برخی موضوعات همچنان نیازمند مذاکرات بیشتر است.

از جمله مهم‌ترین این موارد، تعیین سازوکاری برای آزادسازی ده‌ها میلیارد دلار از درآمدهای نفتی مسدودشده جمهوری اسلامی در بانک‌های خارجی است. پیش‌تر نیز سی‌ان‌ان به نقل از یک منبع دیپلماتیک، از ادامه مذاکرات میان حکومت ایران و ایالات متحده خبر داده بود. اولویت کنونی جمهوری اسلامی نه دستیابی به یک توافق جامع، بلکه تضمین بقای نظام است.

بر پایه این گزارش، حکومت ایران در پی ایجاد چارچوبی است که بتواند با آزادسازی دارایی‌های مسدودشده و پایان دادن به جنگ، "حداقل فضای تنفس" برای ادامه حیات نظام را فراهم کند. یکی از این منابع به رویترز گفت جمهوری اسلامی خواستار آزادسازی بین ۶ تا ۱۲ میلیارد دلار از دارایی‌های بلوکه‌شده خود و انتقال آن‌ها به تهران است.

او افزود: "واشینگتن می‌خواهد این منابع مالی به‌صورت مرحله‌ای و صرفا برای خرید کالاهای بشردوستانه آزاد شوند و با بازگرداندن مستقیم این پول‌ها به ایران مخالفت می‌کند.

" رویترز پیش‌تر گزارش داده بود گفت‌وگوهای هیات قطری با مقام‌های جمهوری اسلامی برای دستیابی به توافقی میان تهران و واشینگتن تا ساعات اولیه بامداد ۲۱ خرداد ادامه داشت. پافشاری جمهوری اسلامی بر آزادسازی دارایی‌های مسدودشده‌اش به یکی از مهم‌ترین موانع در مسیر مذاکرات تهران و واشینگتن تبدیل شده است.

پایگاه خبری وای‌نت ۲۱ خرداد گزارش داد هم‌زمان با افزایش درگیری‌ها میان آمریکا و جمهوری اسلامی، اسرائیل در حالت آماده‌باش قرار گرفته و خود را برای احتمال آغاز مجدد نبرداین جوایز شامگاه چهارشنبه ۲۰ خرداد در مراسمی با حضور اسحاق هرتزوگ، رییس‌جمهوری، یسرائیل کاتز، وزیر دفاع و ایال زمیر، رییس ستاد کل ارتش اسرائیل، اهدا شدند. روزنامه ماکور ریشون پنج‌شنبه ۲۱ خرداد گزارش داد در میان طرح‌های برگزیده، منظومه ماهواره‌های شناسایی "اوفک", مجموعه‌ای از سامانه‌های جنگ الکترونیک برای حفظ برتری نیروی هوایی اسرائیل و همچنین یک سامانه تسلیحاتی ویژه که در عملیات علیه حکومت ایران مورد استفاده قرار گرفت، دیده می‌شود.

بر اساس این گزارش، مراسم جایزه امنیت اسرائیل در سال جاری با تمرکز بر کارزارهای نظامی اخیر علیه جمهوری اسلامی برگزار شد. در منطقه همچنان ادامه دارد و سرنوشت آتش‌بس میان جمهوری اسلامی و آمریکا در هاله‌ای از ابهام قرار گرفته است





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