Saudi Arabia Shifts to New Logistics Routes After Iran Attack

Saudi Arabia has taken the initiative to establish new logistics routes after the attack on Iran, bypassing the Strait of Hormuz. The company, Mines, is a state-owned company based in Riyadh that mainly extracts gold, bauxite, lead, industrial minerals, and phosphates. The company has managed to organize the transportation of chemical fertilizers from all over Saudi Arabia to the Red Sea coast in just two weeks, using thousands of trucks that have been operating almost continuously since then.

به گزارش وال‌استریت ژورنال، عربستان سعودی در پی حمله آمریکا و اسرائیل به ایران، به جای صادرات از طریق تنگه هرمز، دست به تاسیس مسیرهای جدید لجستیکی زده است.

این شرکت، معادن بزرگ دولتی در ریاض است که عمدتا در معادن خود طلا، بوکسیت، مس، مواد معدنی صنعتی و فسفات استخراج می‌کند. پس از حمله، این شرکت تنها ظرف دو هفته توانست انتقال کود شیمیایی را از سراسر عربستان به سواحل دریای سرخ سازماندهی کند. برای این کار، هزاران کامیون به کار گرفته شدند که از آن زمان به صورت شبانه‌روزی در حال فعالیت هستند.

این روزنامه به نقل از مدیرعامل شرکت می‌نویسد: «تعداد کامیون‌ها نخست از ۶۰۰ به ۱۶۰۰ رسید و بعد بالغ بر ۲۰۰۰ کامیون شد. اما حالا ۳۵۰۰ کامیون بین خلیج فارس و دریای سرخ در رفت‌وآمد هستند. » هدف این است که تا پایان ماه مه، عقب‌ماندگی صادرات عربستان جبران شود.

در حالی که تولیدکنندگان طی دهه‌ها حمل‌ونقل خود را بر پایه تنگه هرمز تنظیم و سازماندهی کرده بودند، اکنون بندر کوچکی در خلیج عمان نیز مورد توجه قرار گرفته است: خورفکان. این بندر اکنون، بنا به گزارش وال‌استریت ژورنال، به یک شریان حیاتی غیرمنتظره تبدیل شده است. حجم تردد کامیون‌ها در آن به ۷۰۰۰ دستگاه در روز رسیده، در حالی که پیش از درگیری‌ها این رقم تنها حدود ۱۰۰ کامیون بود.

خورفکان برای مدت طولانی صرفاً نقش یک بندر ترانزیتی را ایفا می‌کرد؛ جایی که کانتینرها از یک کشتی به کشتی دیگر منتقل می‌شدند. اما اکنون کانتینرهای ورودی با کامیون از بندر خارج می‌شوند. حجم هفتگی کانتینرها در این بندر از ۲۰۰۰ به ۵۰ هزار عدد از زمان آغاز درگیری‌ها افزایش یافته است.

برای تحقق این امر، شرکت بهره‌بردار گلف‌تینر ظرف دو هفته ۹۰۰ کارمند جدید استخدام کرده و یک پایانه جدید برای ساماندهی و ارسال بار توسط کامیون‌ها افتتاح کرده است. تحلیلگران شرکت پژوهشی مواد خام CRU هنوز تردید داشتند که محصولات عربستان بتوانند همچنان به بازار جهانی برسند. اما شرکت رهگیری کشتی کپلر اکنون محموله‌های فسفات را از بندر ینبعه عربستان در دریای سرخ به مقصد جیبوتی، تایلند و آرژانتین ثبت کرده است. در برابر شوک‌های ناشی از جنگ هستند.

در حالی که صادرات اصلی منطقه، یعنی نفت و گاز طبیعی، به شدت کاهش یافته، حجم قابل‌توجهی از کالاها از طریق مسیرهای جایگزین به بازارهای جهانی می‌رسند. پیتر هریسون، تحلیلگر CRU، در گفت‌وگو با وال‌استریت ژورنال به بحث درباره ترویج خشونت و گرایش‌های اقتدارگرا در فضای سیاسی ایران دامن زده است. رویترز می‌گوید، ریاض در پاسخ به حملات تهران، به شکل اعلام‌نشده اهدافی در خاک ایران را هدف قرار داده است.

ترامپ نیز پاسخ ایران به پیشنهاد آمریکا را رد کرده و هم‌زمان از گزینه‌های تازه نظامی و فشار بیشتر علیه تهران سخن می‌گوید





dw_persian / 🏆 7. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Saudi Arabia Iran Attack New Logistics Routes Mines Company Chemical Fertilizers Red Sea Coast

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's Desire for Iranian Accord Renews TensionsPresident Trump's persistent efforts to secure a deal with Iran have reignited tensions, with the U.S. and Iran seemingly further apart than ever.

Read more »

American Military Costs and Iran TensionsThe article discusses the high costs of the illegal American attack on Iran and the subsequent hearings held in the United States. The Secretary of Defense, Patrick Shanahan, acknowledged the high cost of the military operation, stating that the cost of the military operation against Iran is currently close to $29 billion. The article also mentions the opposition to the war from various groups and individuals, including the disruption of a Senate committee meeting and the expulsion of a protester from the Congress.

Read more »

Terrorism in Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan, Tornado in the US, UK Minister Resigns, China-Pakistan Talks, Gold and Silver Prices, Car Prices in IranFour bomb attacks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, have resulted in 20 deaths and 50 injuries, with the US attributing the attacks to Al-Qaeda. The US has advised American citizens in Saudi Arabia to stay indoors and avoid public places. There have also been attacks on American centers in Afghanistan, resulting in 90 deaths and 200 injuries. In the US, a tornado has caused 50 deaths and injuries, and in the UK, the UK Minister of International Development has resigned. China has asked Pakistan to intensify its mediation efforts in the Iran-US talks. The price of gold and silver is expected to rise on Thursday, and the price of cars in Iran is expected to rise on Wednesday.

Read more »

تensions between the US and Iran could impact China-US summitTensions between the US and Iran could impact the China-US summit later this week in Beijing, with the topic of Iran likely to be a key focus.

Read more »

Iran retains control over significant portion of missile launchers and stored missiles after war with Israel and USThe reports by The New York Times and The Washington Post indicate that Iran has managed to retain about 70% of its pre-war missile launchers and nearly 70% of its stored missiles after the war with Israel and the US. The reports also suggest that Iran has regained access to most of its missile sites and underground facilities.

Read more »

Pakistan Considers Turkey, Qatar Joining Military Alliance With Saudi ArabiaPaki-stan is actively exploring the possibility of Turkey and Qatar joining the defense pact with Saudi Arabia, a military alliance formed to combat regional instability and safeguard global energy supply lines, as the security landscape of the Middle East and South Asia shifts due to the ongoing tensions between the US and Iran.

Read more »