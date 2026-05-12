Safir Teremzi: Iran Nuclear Talks in Talks With Russia: The Main Issue is Opening the Strait of Hormuz

Diplomat says that the main issue in the negotiations is the opening of the Strait of Hormuz, which was not even on the table initially. He emphasized that although the negotiations are very confidential and we do not know the details of them, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz is.

فیصل نیاز ترمذی، سفیر پاکستان در روسیه، در مصاحبه‌ای با خبرگزاری تاس گفت، «باز شدن تنگه هرمز موضوع اصلی مذاکرات پیرامون ایران است. » به گزارش فارس، این دیپلمات در پاسخ به سوال در مورد موضوعات اصلی مذاکرات و اختلافاتی که مانع پیشرفت می‌شوند، گفت: «مهم‌ترین مسئله در حال حاضر باز شدن تنگه هرمز است که در ابتدا حتی روی میز هم نبود.

صادقانه بگویم، از آنجایی که این مذاکرات بسیار محرمانه هستند و ما از جزئیات آنها مطلع نیستیم، باز شدن تنگه هرمز است. » سفیر اسلام آباد در مسکو خاطرنشان کرد که ۲۲ درصد از نفت جهان، همراه با گاز مایع طبیعی، کود و مواد اولیه برای تولید کود، از این تنگه عبور می‌کند. علاوه بر این، ترمذی خاطرنشان کرد که حدود ۳۰ میلیون مهاجر در منطقه خلیج فارس زندگی می‌کنند.

به گفته وی، هندی‌ها با حدود ۱۰ میلیون نفر بزرگترین گروه را تشکیل می‌دهند و پس از آنها پاکستانی‌ها، بنگلادشی‌ها، فیلیپینی‌ها، سریلانکایی‌ها، نپالی‌ها و افرادی از کشورهای آفریقایی و آمریکای لاتین قرار دارند. ترمذی تأکید کرد: «به عبارت دیگر، جمعیت بسیار زیادی در این بخش از جهان زندگی می‌کنند. حجم زیادی از وجوه ارسالی نیز از کشورهای خلیج فارس به این کشورها سرازیر می‌شود. بنابراین، ما احتمالاً قادر خواهیم بود کل این درگیری را به یک راه حل مسالمت‌آمیز برسانیم.

» ترمذی دو روز پیش نیز گفته بود که مذاکرات بین تهران و واشنگتن به بن‌بست نرسیده و با میانجیگری اسلام‌آباد ادامه دارد. این دیپلمات در واکنش به اخباری پیرامون بن بست در مذاکرا گفته، «نه، آنها به بن‌بست نرسیده‌اند. بن‌بست زمانی است که شما کاملاً از گفتگو با یکدیگر دست بکشید. خدا را شکر، آنها هنوز از طریق پاکستان در حال گفتگو هستند و مذاکرات ادامه دارد.

این چیزی است که به من امید زیادی می‌دهد. » ترمذی افزود: «من به عنوان یک دیپلمات، معتقدم که این دقیقاً همان کاری است که وظیفه ما است. وظیفه ما جلوگیری از جنگ یا متوقف کردن آن است. و فکر می‌کنم ما در این کار نسبتاً خوب عمل می‌کنیم.

» سفیر اسلام آباد در مسکو ادامه داد: «بنابراین مذاکرات ادامه دارد و ما معتقدیم که دیر یا زود به نتیجه خواهیم رسید





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pakistan Russia Safir Teremzi Iran Nuclear Talks The Main Issue Is Opening The Strait Of Hormuz Nuclear Negotiations Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran's response to U.S. leads to success of nuclear deal talks and possible uranium transfer: News updateThe news reports on the successful conclusion of Iran's response to the U.S., which has successfully lead to the success of the nuclear talks and the possibility of transferring enriched uranium to Iran.

Read more »

Two tankers abandon tracking after passing through the Strait of HormuzAccording to reports, the switchoff of the tracking devices made it difficult to track the course of these oil tankers. This situation has led to questions about the security of this strategic waterway.

Read more »

Trump and Netanyahu's Iran Talks: The Role of Personal Responsibility in Iran Talks, Impact of War on Exam Preparation, and the Debate over Special Treatment for War-Affected StudentsThe news text discusses the impact of the Iran talks between Trump and Netanyahu, the effect of the war on exam preparation, and the debate over special treatment for war-affected students in the context of the upcoming college entrance exam, the National College Entrance Examination (NCEE) 1405, in South Korea.

Read more »

Trumps Comment on Iranian Nuclear Deal, Op Plan, and Boom in Real Estate Prices in TehranTrumps Comment on Iranian Nuclear Deal, Op Plan, and Boom in Real Estate Prices in Tehran, and Progress Made Before End-of-Week Talks Between U.S., U.S. and Iran Progress in Talks before End-of-Week Talks. Iranian Nuclear Deal, Op Plan, and Boom in Real Estate Prices in Tehran

Read more »

Iranian Executions, Pakistan's Response to Iranian Plane, US-Iran Relations, Australian Sanctions, Trump-Iran TalksThe news text discusses several topics, including the execution of a political prisoner in Iran, Pakistan's response to an Iranian plane's presence in their airspace, US-Iran relations, Australian sanctions against Iranian officials, and Trump-Iran talks. The text also mentions the role of the Supreme Court in the execution and the skepticism of the US president towards the Iranian response to the US proposal.

Read more »

Iran Responds to US Offer for Peace Talks, But Tensions Still HighIran's response to the US's latest proposal for ending the war, highlighted by media reports on Monday, has reignited the diplomatic dialogue between the two major powers. The focus has shifted to resolving the security issue of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and the Persian Gulf, a contentious point in recent months.

Read more »