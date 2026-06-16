Safeguarding the agreement: The role of diplomacy and management in the success of the Iran-US deal

The former British ambassador to the US, Craig Murray, described the recent agreement between Iran and the US as a way for Donald Trump to exit a costly and unsuccessful war. He also mentioned that the agreement offers more advantages to Tehran in the current circumstances and brings Washington back to a point where Trump previously withdrew from the nuclear deal. Meanwhile, Peter Stooke, a former MI6 officer, described the agreement as a short but diplomatic document, with the potential for broader discussions in the next 60 days. He also mentioned that Trump sees this agreement as a way to end a costly and unpopular war, and is now trying to exit a path that, in his opinion, did not follow the plan and came with significant political and economic costs.

سفیر اسبق انگلیس در آمریکا توافق اخیر ایران و آمریکا را راهی برای خروج «دونالد ترامپ» از جنگی پرهزینه و کم‌حاصل توصیف کرد و گفت که این توافق در شرایط کنونی امتیازهای بیشتری برای تهران دارد و واشنگتن را عملاً به نقطه‌ای بازگردانده که ترامپ پیش‌تر با خروج از برجام آن را ترک کرده بود.

کاش پاتل، مدیر اف‌بی‌آی، روز سه‌شنبه در پیامی در شبکه اجتماعی ایکس گفت: در ۱۰ ژوئن، اف‌بی‌آی و شرکای اجرای قانون ما، از یک تهدید احتمالی علیه رویداد یواف‌سی در واشنگتن‌ دی سی که تهدیدی از سوی افرادی خارج از منطقه پایتخت بود، مطلع شدند. پیتر وستمکات در گفت‌وگو با شبکه اسکای‌نیوز، توافق اخیر ایران و آمریکا را سندی کوتاه اما دارای ظرفیت دیپلماتیک توصیف کرد و گفت که هنوز جزئیات کامل آن منتشر نشده است، اما این توافق می‌تواند در صورت مدیریت درست، زمینه‌ساز گفت‌وگوهای جامع‌تر در دوره ۶۰ روزه آینده شود.

وی با اشاره به اینکه ترامپ این توافق را راهی برای پایان دادن به جنگی پرهزینه و کم‌محبوبیت می‌بیند، افزود که رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا اکنون در تلاش است از مسیری خارج شود که به گفته او، طبق برنامه پیش نرفت و هزینه‌های سیاسی و اقتصادی سنگینی به همراه داشت. وستمکات تصریح کرد که در این مرحله، به نظر می‌رسد توافق برای ایران دستاوردهای بیشتری داشته باشد و واشنگتن را به نقطه‌ای بازگردانده که پیش‌تر در چارچوب توافق هسته‌ای سال ۹۴ نیز مطرح شده بود.

او یادآور شد که عبارت مربوط به عدم دستیابی ایران به سلاح هسته‌ای در توافق اخیر، شباهت زیادی به فرمول‌بندی برجام دارد که ترامپ از آن خارج شد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran-US Deal Donald Trump War Costly Diplomatic Document Broad Discussions Peter Stooke Craig Murray

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran-US Talks: Concerns and ExpectationsIranian expert, Mr. Meki, discusses the latest developments in the Iran-US negotiations and the concerns and expectations regarding the potential agreement. He highlights the need for a clear and enforceable agreement, the importance of the US showing its commitment through concrete actions, and the potential impact of the agreement on regional security and the Iran-Israel relationship. He also mentions the role of Qatar and Pakistan in facilitating the negotiations and the pressure the US president is under to achieve a quick agreement.

Read more »

Pakistan's Prime Minister Congratulates Iran and US on Historic Peace AgreementPakistani Prime Minister, Shahbaz Sharif, has congratulated Iran and the United States on their historic peace agreement, expressing hope for a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflicts. He also thanked the leaders of China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey for their cooperation.

Read more »

Iran and US Reach Agreement on Ending War and Ending SanctionsIran and the United States have reached an agreement on ending the war and ending sanctions. The agreement was reached after the United States lifted the blockade on Iran and reopened the Strait of Hormuz. The agreement was reached after the United States lifted the blockade on Iran and reopened the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Global Reactions to US-Iran AccordThe global response to the announcement of an initial agreement between the US and Iran, including cautious optimism, security concerns, and doubts about the accord's implementation.

Read more »

Israel's Prime Minister and Ministers Condemn Iran Deal, Warn of ConsequencesIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several of his cabinet ministers have criticized the Iran nuclear deal, expressing concerns about its impact on Israel's security and the region.

Read more »

Impact of US-Iran Deal on Global Markets and EconomyThe agreement between the United States and Iran could lead to a boom in stock markets, benefiting not only technology companies but also other sectors of the economy. After the announcement of the agreement and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the price of US crude oil fell to its lowest level in three months on Tuesday, and the S&P 500 index rose by more than 1.7%. Analysts believe that the reduction in geopolitical tensions can reduce inflation and lower bond yields. They believe that this trend may encourage investors to move towards cyclical sectors such as consumer discretionary, small companies, and international markets. According to Angelo Corkafass, the Chief Investment Strategist at Edward Jones, the reduction in tensions can be a catalyst for transferring capital from the technology sector to sectors that have underperformed in recent months.

Read more »