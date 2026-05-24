Suspect in Clues to Terrorist's Identity

The identity of a suspect connected to the attack on a house near the White House, who was killed by police gunfire on April 19, has been disclosed as 21-year-old Naseer Sutton, a resident of Maryland.

رسانه‌های آمریکا هویت مرد مظنون به تیراندازی نزدیک کاخ‌سفید را که با گلوله ماموران کشته شد، نصیر بست، ۲۱ ساله‌ و اهل مریلند، اعلام کردند.

طبق این گزارش‌ها، بست پیش‌تر نیز با سرویس مخفی آمریکا برخوردهایی داشته است و سوابق نشان می‌دهد که او پیش‌تر خود را «عیسی مسیح» خوانده بود. در همین حال، در شبکه‌های اجتماعی منتسب به بست، پستی دیده می‌شود که به نظر می‌رسد تهدیدی علیه ترامپ مطرح کرده و در پستی دیگر نوشته بود: «من در واقع پسر خدا هستم.

» در یک مورد به‌طور اجباری در یک بیمارستان روان‌پزشکی بستری شده بود و در موردی دیگر، زمانی که مدعی شده بود «او عیسی مسیح است»، از سوی پلیس محلی بازداشت شد. بر اساس یک اظهارنامه دادگاهی، ماموران تابستان گذشته چندین بار در نزدیکی کاخ سفید با بست مواجه شده بودند





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Terrorism Suspect Identity Terrorism Case White House

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