State of National Housing Movement in Tehran and Challenges

The National Housing Movement in Tehran is facing challenges as 170,000 eligible applicants are waiting for the 2,500 units of subsidized housing to be opened. The units were prepared for opening and delivery to applicants by the Department of Roads and Urban Development, the Housing Foundation of the province, and the city of Pardis. The initial plan for the National Housing Movement, which was initiated in 2020 and continued by the fourteenth government, defined 497,765 units for Tehran. After the announcement of this plan, over one million applicants registered for housing in Tehran, but only 170,000 eligible applicants were eligible for these units based on the five-point criteria. In the past four years, only a limited number of units have been completed in Tehran, and the number is not significant. Currently, 1234 units in the new city of Pardis are ready for operation. In August 2022, it was announced that 2800 units of housing would be ready for opening in Pardis, and 7000 units were announced at the same time. In December 2023, it was announced that 4500 units in the new city of Pardis would be gradually delivered. At the moment, it is announced that 1500 units in Pardis will be put into operation.

در شرایطی که ۲۵۰۰ واحد مسکن ملی در استان تهران آماده افتتاح است، حدود ۱۷۰ هزار نفر متقاضی واجد شرایط در این استان وجود دارد و در چهار سال گذشته پروژه‌های مسکن حمایتی از سرعت مطلوبی برخوردار نبوده است.

مدیرکل راه و شهرسازی استان تهران اعلام کرده که تعداد ۲۵۰۰ واحد از پروژه‌های مسکن حمایتی توسط اداره کل راه و شهرسازی استان، بنیاد مسکن استان و شهر جدید پرند در مرحله افتتاح و تحویل به متقاضیان است. در برنامه‌ اولیه طرح نهضت ملی مسکن که از سال ۱۴۰۰ در دولت قبل آغاز و ادامه‌ آن را دولت چهاردهم بر عهده گرفت، برای استان تهران ۴۹۷ هزار و ۷۶۵ واحد برای متقاضیان مسکن ملی تعریف شد.

در پی اعلام این برنامه، بیش از یک میلیون متقاضی برای مسکن ملی استان تهران ثبت نام کردند، اما بر اساس شروط پنج‌گانه، تنها ۱۷۰ هزار و ۴۶۰ نفر مشمول دریافت این واحدها تشخیص داده شدند. در چهار سال گذشته، تعداد محدودی از واحدها در استان تهران تکمیل شد، اما چندان زیاد نبود. در حال حاضر، در شهر جدید پردیس ۱۲۳۴ واحد آماده بهره‌برداری است.

مرداد ۱۴۰۲، در پرند اعلام شد که ۲۸۰۰ واحد مسکونی آماده افتتاح است و در همان برهه از آمادگی بهره‌برداری، ۷۰۰۰ واحد سخن به میان آمد. اسفند ۱۴۰۳، گفته شد که ۴۵۰۰ واحد در شهر جدید پرند به تدریج تحویل می‌شود. در حال حاضر نیز اعلام شده که ۱۵۰۰ واحد در پرند به بهره‌برداری خواهد رسید.

با توجه به مشکلاتی مثل کمبود اعتبارات بانکی، پایین بودن توان متقاضیان در پرداخت آورده، مسائل زیرساختی شامل آسفالت معابر، آب، برق و گاز در روند تحویل واحدها اختلال ایجاد کرده است. تا زمان افتتاح، این موارد تامین می‌شود، چرا که دولت همواره اعلام کرده هیچ پروژه‌ای را بدون خدمات و انشعابات تحویل نمی‌دهد. طبق آمار سامانه «تم» وزارت راه و شهرسازی، حدود ۸۵۰ هزار واحد مسکن حمایتی در قالب پروژه نهضت ملی مسکن در کل کشور تعریف شده است.

طبق برنامه، سالیانه یک میلیون واحد مسکونی در قالب طرح نهضت ملی مسکن ساخته خواهد شد، اما این برنامه آن‌طور که باید و شاید پیش نرفت. طبق گزارش، در دولت سیزدهم اعلام شد که سالیانه یک میلیون واحد مسکونی در قالب طرح نهضت ملی مسکن ساخته خواهد شد، اما این برنامه آن‌طور که باید و شاید پیش نرفت.

طبق آمار سامانه «تم» وزارت راه و شهرسازی، حدود ۸۵۰ هزار واحد مسکن حمایتی در قالب پروژه نهضت ملی مسکن در کل کشور تعریف شده که به گفته معاون مسکن و ساختمان وزیر راه و شهرسازی، ۶۶ هزار و ۸۰۰ واحد مسکونی حمایتی ۹۹ ساله شهری، روستایی، نیروهای مسلح، مسکن مهر، خودمالک شهری و بافت فرسوده در کشور آماده افتتاح و واگذاری به متقاضیان است





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