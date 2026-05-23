Statement by Army Chief Hibatollah Seyari in Celebration of Third of May

A message from the Chief of Army Staff and Coordinating Vice Admiral Habibollah Seyari regarding the 3rd of May, the day of the liberation of Khomein from the Iraqi occupation.

متن پیام امیر دریادار حبیب‌الله سیاری، رئیس ستاد و معاون هماهنگ‌کننده ارتش جمهوری اسلامی ایران در مناسبت سوم خرداد، روز فتح خرمشهر به شرح زیر است: بسم الله القاسم الجبارین، یا علی بن ابی‌طالب (ع) یا علی بن ابی‌طالب (ع).

این غرش رعد آسای لشکریان حق است که از حنجره مطهر فاتحان بیت المقدس سوم خرداد، بر کالبد خسته تاریخ فرود آمد. سالروز فتح قدسی خرمشهر، نه تنها یک تاریخ در تقویم، که یوم الله استقامت و پایداری ملی است که با تکیه بر آیه شریفه ‘إِن تَنصُرُوا اللَّهَ یَنصُرْکُمْ وَیُثَبِّتْ أَقْدَامَکُم’ ستونهای پوشالی استکبار را به لرزه در آوردند.

در اردیبهشت ماه سال ۱۳۶۱ لشکریان توحید با رمزی لبریز از عشق حیدر کرار، عملیاتی را آغاز کردند که جهان را به تحیر واداشت. آن روز خرمشهر پس از ۵۷۸ روز اسارت در چنگال دژخیم، به آغوش وطن بازگشت و همگان دیدند که چگونه ‘اردیبهشت’ حماسه به ‘بهشتی’ از آزادی مبدل گشت. این معجزه ایمان بود که از لسان مبارک امام راحل(ره) جاری شد: ‘خرمشهر را خدا آزاد کرد.

’ ترتیب به توفیقات و نصرهای لشکریان توحید شکسته نشده و ملت شریف ایران همچنان با متجاوزان دست به دست نگذاشته است. تا به یکدیگر تکیه می‌کنند و عزت و اقتدار پیروزی را حفظ می‌کنند: توفیقات و نصرهای شهدای هشت سال دفاع مقدس تجدید میثاق با آرمان‌های امامین انقلاب، سوم خرداد سالروز عملیات بیت‌المقدس و آزادی‌سازی خرمشهر و روز مقاومت و ایثار و پیروزی را به محضر فرماندهی معظم کل قوا (مدظله‌العالی)، ملت شریف ایران و خانواده‌های معظم شهدا تبریک و تهنیت عرض می‌نماید.

ارتش، اهلی و کارکنان در تنگه هرمز توقیف کرده‌ای که اقدام به جولان دادن نفت در مبادلات بحر خزر به کشورهای غربی بود





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