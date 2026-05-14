Spreading Disease on Cruise Ships: A New Threat?

The recent outbreak of the deadly hantavirus on a luxury cruise ship, the AmVii Hondius, and the subsequent quarantine of over 1,700 passengers on a cruise ship in Bordeaux, France, highlight the potential for cruise ships to serve as breeding grounds for infectious diseases. The confined spaces and close contact among passengers and crew on cruise ships facilitate the rapid spread of diseases, particularly those transmitted through the air or through contact and food. The passage also discusses the historical role of cruise ships in human migration and the lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic regarding the need for improved ventilation and contact tracing measures to prevent the spread of diseases on cruise ships.

نمای هوایی از کشتی «ام‌وی هوندیوس» در نزدیکی پرایا، پایتخت کیپ‌ورد، که شیوع ویروس هانتا در آن، جان سه نفر را گرفت شیوع مرگبار ویروس «هانتا» در یک کشتی تفریحی تنها تازه‌ترین نمونه از تاریخ طولانی گسترش سریع بیماری‌های عفونی در فضای تنگ کشتی‌هاست؛ از طاعون گرفته تا کووید.

پس از یک شیوع نادر ویروس هانتا در کشتی تفریحی «ام‌وی هوندیوس» که جان سه نفر را گرفت و دست‌کم هفت نفر دیگر را مبتلا کرد، افرادی در سراسر جهان همچنان در قرنطینه یا خودانزوایی به سر می‌برند. هشدار دیگری نیز روز ۲۳ اردیبهشت داده شد. پس از آن‌که یک مرد سالمند بر اثر حمله قلبی جان باخت، بیش از ۱۷۰۰ مسافر در یک کشتی پهلوگرفته در شهر بوردو فرانسه محبوس شدند.

ده‌ها مسافر علائم یک بیماری گوارشی را نشان دادند، اما آزمایش‌های اولیه ابتلا به نوروویروس، یک عفونت رایج در کشتی‌های تفریحی، را رد کرد و مقامات اعلام کردند که آن ارتباطی با ویروس هانتا ندارد. این رویدادهای اخیر نشان داد که کشتی‌ها، چه تفریحی، چه ناوهای هواپیمابر یا قایق‌های چوبی قدیمی، می‌توانند محیطی ایده‌آل برای گسترش ویروس‌ها باشند.

آلفرد کراسبی، تاریخ‌نگار آمریکایی، دربارهٔ همه‌گیری آنفلوانزای اسپانیایی ۱۹۱۸ نوشته بود: «بدترین جا برای وقوع یک اپیدمی، مانند آتش‌سوزی، محیطی بسته و دور از کمک است، مثل یک کشتی در دریای آزاد». او توضیح داد: خطر نخست، انتقال بیماری بین مسافران و خدمه در داخل کشتی است، و خطر دوم انتقال بیماری به خشکی پس از پیاده شدن آن‌ها.

پیر اوفره افزود: «کشتی‌ها همچنان محیط‌هایی بسته هستند که در آن تماس‌های طولانی، مکرر و نزدیک وجود دارد و همین امر گسترش برخی بیماری‌ها را تسهیل می‌کند». به گفته او، این موضوع به‌ویژه درباره ویروس‌هایی صادق است که «از طریق هوا منتقل می‌شوند، مانند آنفلوانزا و کووید-۱۹، یا از طریق تماس و غذا، مانند نوروویروس». پژوهش‌ها نشان می‌دهند که گونهٔ آندی ویروس هانتا که در کشتی «ام‌وی هوندیوس» شیوع یافت، می‌تواند از طریق ذرات معلق در هوا نیز منتقل شود.

سازمان جهانی بهداشت هشدار داده که ممکن است موارد بیشتری از این ویروس ظاهر شود، اما تأکید کرده که «هیچ نشانه‌ای از آغاز یک شیوع گسترده‌تر وجود ندارد». کشتی تفریحی لوکس «زاندام» و مسافران بیمار آن توسط چندین کشور آمریکای لاتین پذیرفته نشدند تا این‌که سرانجام در ایالت فلوریدای آمریکا پهلو گرفت. در حالی که ملوانان در کشتی‌های نظامی معمولاً جوان و سالم هستند، مسافران کشتی‌های تفریحی اغلب مسن‌تر و آسیب‌پذیرترند.

با این حال، ویروس‌ها به یک شکل گسترش می‌یابند: در فضاهای محدود که افراد به‌طور مداوم از تجهیزات مشترک استفاده می‌کنند. اوفره گفت: «از همه‌گیری کووید درس گرفتیم و بهبودهایی در کشتی‌های تفریحی ایجاد شده است. سیستم‌های تهویه بهتر شده‌اند و به ما کمک می‌کنند که انتقال از طریق هوا را بهتر کنترل کنیم». تهدید دیگر زمانی رخ می‌دهد که مسافران آلوده از کشتی پیاده می‌شوند.

پیش از آن‌که کشتی «ام‌وی هوندیوس» آخر هفته در جزایر قناری پهلو بگیرد، دولت محلی ابتدا با پذیرش آن مخالفت کرده بود. در گذشته، کشتی‌های قرنطینه‌شده از بنادر دور نگه داشته می‌شدند و گاه مجبور بودند که در جزایر کوچکی به نام لازارتو پهلو بگیرند. امروزه مسافران چنین کشتی‌هایی قابل ردیابی هستند تا از انتقال بیماری به کشورهایشان جلوگیری شود. افرادی که تنها با مسافران تماس داشته‌اند نیز در چندین کشور تحت نظر و آزمایش قرار گرفته‌اند.

در حالی که امروزه بیماری‌ها با هواپیماها میان قاره‌ها جابه‌جا می‌شوند، در بیشتر تاریخ بشر از طریق کشتی‌ها دریاها را می‌پیمودند. ملوانان جنوایی هنگام محاصرهٔ بندر کافا در کریمه، پس از آن‌که مغول‌ها اجساد آلوده را به داخل شهر پرتاب کردند، به طاعون مبتلا شدند. وقتی این ملوانان به مدیترانه بازگشتند، طاعونی را با خود آوردند که در برخی مناطق اروپا تا ۶۰ درصد جمعیت را از بین برد. وای بر ما، که تیرهای مرگ را به سویشان پرتاب کردیم





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Cruise Ship Infection Hantavirus COVID-19 Ventilation Contact Tracing

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