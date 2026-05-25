Some Iconic Plants at Risk of Extinction Due to Climate Change

Researchers have warned that some of the plants that shape the familiar natural landscapes of the world may disappear by the end of the current century due to the increasing alteration of their suitable habitats by climate change. According to a report by Reuters on Tuesday, April 4, scientists have modeled the future range of over 67,000 species of 'woody plants' - a group that includes plants with water-conducting tissues and those with vascular tissues. The study includes 67,000 species, which is equivalent to about 18% of the known woody plants worldwide. The results show that between 7% and 16% of these species may lose more than 90% of their habitat, putting them at risk of extinction. Some examples of threatened species include the rare 'Catalina Ironwood' tree in California, a species of 'blue-stemmed moss' that dates back over 400 million years, and about a third of the species of 'clubmosses' - one of the most well-known groups of plants in Australia.

دانشمندان هشدار داده‌اند برخی از گیاهان که چشم‌اندازهای آشنای طبیعی جهان را شکل می‌دهند، ممکن است تا پایان قرن حاضر از بین بروند، زیرا تغییرات اقلیمی به‌طور فزاینده‌ای زیستگاه‌های مناسب برای بقای آن‌ها را کوچک‌تر و دگرگون می‌کنند.

خبرگزاری رویترز دوشنبه چهارم خرداد گزارش داد پژوهشگران در مطالعه‌ای تازه، محدوده زیستی آینده ده‌ها هزار گونه از «گیاهان آوندی» را مدل‌سازی کردند. گروهی که تقریبا همه گیاهان شناخته‌شده جهان را در بر می‌گیرد و شامل گیاهانی با بافت‌های انتقال آب و مواد مغذی است. این بررسی بیش از ۶۷ هزار گونه را شامل می‌شود که معادل حدود ۱۸ درصد از گیاهان آوندی شناخته‌شده جهان است.

نتایج پژوهش نشان می‌دهد بین هفت تا ۱۶ درصد این گونه‌ها ممکن است بیش از ۹۰ درصد زیستگاه خود را از دست بدهند. وضعیتی که آن‌ها را در معرض خطر بالای انقراض قرار می‌دهد.

از جمله گونه‌هایی که در معرض تهدید قرار گرفته‌اند، می‌توان به درخت نادر «کاتالینا آیرونوود» در کالیفرنیا، گونه‌ای از «خزه سنبله‌ای آبی» متعلق به دودمانی با قدمت بیش از ۴۰۰ میلیون سال و حدود یک‌سوم گونه‌های اکالیپتوس - یکی از شناخته‌شده‌ترین گروه‌های گیاهی استرالیا - اشاره کرد





IranIntl / 🏆 3. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Climate Change Extinction Woody Plants Catalina Ironwood Blue-Stemmed Moss Clubmosses

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