Some lip and lip gloss products in the market are illegal and risky for consumers' health

The news text informs about the illegal products in the market and the risks they pose to consumers' health.

some of the lip and lip gloss products sold in the market have been listed in the list of illegal products due to the lack of legal permits and safety approvals.

The consumption of these products due to the unclear origin of production and ingredients can be risky for consumers' health and should be prioritized in the organization's monitoring. Citizens are requested to report these items through the supervisory systems to the Food and Drug Organization or the Food and Drug Sub-Directorates if they are observed in the market. The Food and Drug Organization has taken the necessary steps to collect these products and deal with the offenders





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

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