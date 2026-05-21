Soghan: none of the speculation about negotiations is credible; focus on ending the war in all fronts including Lebanon; nuclear speculation is just media speculation without credibility; official statements about details of negotiations will be by the official spokesperson.

soghan spokesperson says none of the speculations about negotiations is credible; focus of current negotiations is on ending the war in all fronts, including Lebanon; nuclear speculation in media is just filled with content, without credibility; official statements will be by the official spokesperson to provide accurate details about the negotiations.

سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه شامگاه پنجشنبه ۳۱ اردیبهشت، در پاسخ به سوال درباره مذاکرات خاتمه جنگ، تایید کرد که هیچ یک از گمانه‌زنی‌هایی که در روزهای اخیر درباره ابعاد مختلف مذاکرات مطرح شده، قابل تأیید نیست.

او خاطرنشان کرد که در این مرحله تمرکز مذاکرات بر خاتمه جنگ در همه جبهه‌ها، به شمول لبنان، است. همچنین، ادعاهایی که در رسانه‌ها درباره مباحث هسته‌ای، مانند موضوع مواد غنی شده یا بحث غنی‌سازی، مطرح شده، صرفا گمانه‌زنی رسانه‌ای بوده و فاقد اعتبار است. بقائی تاکید کرد که اطلاع رسانی دقیق درباره جزئیات مذاکرات توسط مقام‌های رسمی صلاحیت‌دار و سخنگوی هیات مذاکره‌کننده، صورت می‌گیرد





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Negotiations War Speculations Credibility Details Spokesperson

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