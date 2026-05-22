Situation of Food Market and Importation of Essential Commodities

The spokesperson of the Food Merchants' Union explained the details of the supply of essential commodities in recent months. He stated that the increase in imports through various channels, the completion of strategic reserves, and the widespread distribution of goods have ensured that markets for items such as rice, sugar, and oil do not face shortages or significant price increases. He also mentioned that the measures taken by the government and the trade, merchant, and bankard community have led to a significant increase in the volume of imported goods. This has resulted in a significant reduction in the bureaucracy related to imports and a more diverse and free flow of imports. The spokesperson also mentioned that the current situation in the market is favorable and that plans are in place to replace and resupply essential commodities. He added that the situation in the oil market is also favorable, and the supply of oil is stable and consistent.

سخنگوی اتحادیه بنکداران مواد غذایی با تشریح جزئیات تامین کالاهای اساسی در ماه‌های اخیر اعلام کرد: افزایش واردات از مسیرهای متنوع، تکمیل ذخایر استراتژیک و توزیع گسترده کالا باعث شده بازار اقلامی مانند برنج، شکر و روغن بدون کمبود و التهاب جدی اداره شود؛ موضوعی که مانع جهش‌های سنگین قیمتی و شکل‌گیری احتکار در بازار شده است.

حسین فرهادی- سخنگوی اتحادیه بنکداران مواد غذایی، درباره وضعیت تنظیم بازار و تأمین کالاهای اساسی اظهار کرد: در حوزه تنظیم بازار و موجودی کالاهای اساسی، خوشبختانه وضعیت کشور مناسب است. با توجه به تجربه «جنگ ۱۲ روزه’ و احتمال تکرار چنین تنش‌هایی، هم دولت و هم فعالان بخش تجارت، بازرگانان و بنکداران تمهیداتی را اتخاذ کردند تا واردات کالا از مسیرهای مختلف انجام شود. فرهادی افزود: این اقدامات باعث شد حجم قابل توجهی از کالاهای اساسی وارد کشور شود.

در نتیجه، بروکراسی‌های اداری که پیش‌تر موجب کندی فرآیند واردات و محدود شدن آن به چند شرکت خاص می‌شد، تا حد زیادی برطرف شد و واردات از مسیرهای متنوع و آزادتر انجام گرفت. وی ادامه داد: در سال گذشته و پس از جنگ ۱۲ روزه، واردات با حجم بالا از مسیرهای مختلف انجام شد و این کالاها وارد کشور شدند.

به همین دلیل، در بخش ذخایر و موجودی کالاهای اساسی در وضعیت بسیار مطلوبی قرار داریم؛ به‌گونه‌ای که در دوره‌هایی مانند ماه رمضان نیز مشکل خاصی در تأمین و توزیع کالاهای اساسی و مواد غذایی مشاهده نشد و روند تأمین به شکل مستمر ادامه داشت. سخنگوی اتحادیه بنکداران مواد غذایی همچنین تأکید کرد: در حال حاضر نیز وضعیت بازار مطلوب است و برنامه‌ریزی برای جایگزینی و تأمین مجدد کالاها در جریان است تا واردات ادامه یابد.

وی خاطرنشان کرد: در حوزه تنظیم بازار نیز در سال گذشته اقدامات مؤثری از طریق اصناف، میادین و فروشگاه‌های زنجیره‌ای انجام شد که نقش مهمی در ثبات بازار داشت. این روند در سال جدید نیز ادامه دارد و اقلامی مانند برنج و شکر در حال توزیع است و روغن نیز به‌صورت مستمر در بازار عرضه می‌شود





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