Shock Wave in Global Oil Market Due to Hormuz Strait Closure

The closure of the strategic Hormuz Strait, leading to the interruption of oil exports from the region, has created a sense of shock and uncertainty in the global oil market. The sudden halt in oil exports from the Middle East, coupled with increased demand and supply factors, has led to a temporary reduction in pressure on oil market prices. However, the impact on oil products like jet fuel has been more severe, causing a significant rise in their prices. This shockwave persists as the oil market continues to respond to geopolitical developments and the possibility of a return to conflict between Iran and the United States.

اگر هرمز به سرعت باز شود، ژئواکونومی بر ژئوپلیتیک پیشی می‌گیرد و نوسان‌ها مهار می‌شوند. اگرنه، ژئوپلیتیک دوباره قواعد بازی را دیکته خواهد کرد و نفت با زبانی سخت‌تر با اقتصاد جهانی سخن خواهد گفت.

جنگ ۲۰۲۶ ایران و امریکا باید در منطق کلاسیک ژئوپلیتیک انرژی به یک انفجار قیمتی پایدار در بازار نفت می‌انجامید. انسداد مقطعی تنگه هرمز، قطع صادرات خاورمیانه، حملات به زیرساخت‌های پالایشی و تهدید ۱۰ میلیون بشکه در روز عرضه، همه مولفه‌های یک «شوک کامل» را داشتند؛ اما بازار برخلاف انتظار، به‌ جای پرواز بی‌وقفه، وارد فاز نوسان و حتی اصلاح شد. چرا؟

به گزارش اعتماد، بر اساس «گزارش بازار نفت» ماه مه ۲۰۲۶ (اردیبهشت 1405) آژانس بین‌المللی انرژی (IEA)، عرضه جهانی امریکا، برزیل، کانادا، قزاقستان و حتی ونزوئلا از فوریه (اسفند 1404) تاکنون 5/3 میلیون بشکه در روز افزایش‌ یافته است. صادرات نفت روسیه نیز با وجود جنگ، بالا رفته؛ زیرا حملات مکرر به پالایشگاه‌های این کشور مصرف داخلی را کاهش داده و نفت بیشتری را روانه بازار کرده است.

همزمان، ایالات ‌متحده به‌ طور موقت تحریم نفت «روی آب» (Oil on Water) روسیه را مدتی تعلیق کرد تا انعطاف عرضه افزایش یابد. در سمت تقاضا، تصویر حتی دراماتیک‌تر است. به‌ گزارش کپلر، واردات دریایی چین از فوریه تا آوریل 6/3 میلیون بشکه در روز سقوط کرده است. ژاپن 9/1 میلیون، کره‌جنوبی یک ‌میلیون و هند ۷۶۰ هزار بشکه در روز از واردات کاسته‌اند.

فعالیت پالایشگاهی جهان در آوریل حدود ۵ میلیون بشکه در روز کمتر از سال قبل بوده است. نتیجه؟ فشار بازار نفت خام موقتا تخلیه شد؛ اما تنگنا به بازار فرآورده‌ها سرایت کرد. در گفت‌وگو با ریگزون (Rigzone)، تحلیلگران سه نهاد مهم؛ Standard Chartered، Wood Mackenzie و American Enterprise Institute، پاسخی مشترک؛ اما چندلایه، ارائه می‌دهند: 'امدادهای مهار' فعال شدند.

امیلی اشفورد از استاندارد چارترد می‌گوید از ابتدای جنگ، مجموعه‌ای از اهرم‌ها همزمان عمل کردند تا از جهش افسارگسیخته جلوگیری کنند: آزادسازی ذخایر راهبردی، کاهش نرخ‌های پالایشی، تعویق خریدها به ‌دلیل شوک ارزش در معرض ریسک (Value at Risk) موسوم به VaR و اتکا به منابع جایگزین. برخلاف انتظار، به ‌جای آنکه معاملات آتی به سمت قیمت‌های فیزیکی صعود کنند، این قیمت‌های فیزیکی بودند که به سمت آتی‌ها پایین آمدند؛ نشانه‌ای از امید بازار به حل سریع بحران هرمز و پرهیز خریداران از بارگیری در قیمت‌های نجومی.

آلن گلدر از وود مکنزی تأکید می‌کند که قیمت‌ها بیش از آنکه 'بنیادمحور' باشند، 'حس‌محور' (Sentiment Driven) شده‌اند: بازار بر این فرض معامله می‌کند که ترانزیت از هرمز در هفته‌های آینده از سر گرفته می‌شود. افت نرخ‌های حمل‌ونقل و جابه‌جایی نفت آتلانتیک به شرق، پریمیوم فیزیکی را تضعیف کرده است. از سوی دیگر، موجودی‌های خشکی؛ به‌ویژه در امریکا، هنوز به‌طور تند کاهش نیافته‌اند؛ زیرا ضربه گیر (Buffer) 'نفت روی آب' و حتی ناوگان سایه، ضربه را جذب کرده‌اند.

بنجامین زایکر از AEI بعد دیگری را برجسته می‌کند: نفت کالای 'قابل‌تعویض بین دوره زمانی' (Intertemporally substitutable) است؛ بنابراین قیمت‌های مورد انتظار آینده در قیمت‌های امروز منعکس می‌شوند. اگر بازار باور داشته باشد که جنگ پایان می‌یابد و هرمز باز می‌شود، قیمت فعلی الزاما به سقف‌های فاجعه‌بار نمی‌رسد. کاهش ۵ میلیون بشکه‌ای فعالیت پالایشی سال‌ به ‌سال در آوریل 2026، از شدت فشار بر نفت خام کاست؛ اما بازار فرآورده‌ها؛ به‌ویژه سوخت جت، با شوک شدیدتری مواجه شد.

قطع صادرات خاورمیانه قیمت سوخت هواپیما را تقریبا سه برابر کرد؛ هرچند افت فعالیت هوانوردی بخشی از فشار را تخلیه کرد. در پتروشیمی، محدودیت خوراک به کاهش شدید تقاضا انجامیده است





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Energy Hormuz Strait Global Oil Market Oil Prices Geopolitical Developments Iran-US Tensions Oil Exports From The Middle East

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

هند می‌خواهد قبل از اعزام کشتی، بازگشت کشتی‌هایگیرار خود را تضمین کندA senior government official in India announced that it wants to ensure the return of its stranded ships in the Persian Gulf before any ships are dispatched to collect fuel. The Minister for Shipping, Mohansangvi Mangal, stated that the priority is to remove all its ships from the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Iran Proposes Tariffs for Cable Internet in Hormuz Strait to Pressure EU, Adding to Concerns of Tech DisruptionIran has proposed a fee for companies using cross-strait cables, a move that could exacerbate digital security vulnerabilities but could also generate significant income. While some experts argue that Europe has a sufficient backup network to sustain without Hormuz Strait cables, others believe the potential impact on global trade, internet governance, and national power strategies could be severe.

Read more »

Canada, Estonia Join NATO Mission in Strait of HormuzCanada and Estonia have announced their participation in a NATO mission to ensure freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read more »

Pakistani Efforts in Talks between Iran and Global SuperpowersThe news text discusses Pakistan's role in the ongoing negotiations between Iran and global powers, particularly the UK and Germany, and its attempts to present a five-point proposal to resolve the current tensions and reopen the Strait of Hormuz. The text also mentions the concern about the security of energy and shipping in the region, and the involvement of China in the situation.

Read more »

Price of Oil Rises on Fears of No Iran-U.S. Accord to Reopen SuezThe price of oil rose on Friday due to investors' concerns about a lack of agreement between Iran and the U.S., which could jeopardize the return of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequently impact the global oil market. Brents rose by 96 cents to trade at $103.54 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) registered a 25-cent increase to close at $96.60 per barrel. The price hike came after both Brent and WTI had recorded triple-digit gains in the previous day's trading.

Read more »

Iran's Influence on Hormuz Strait and the Failure of Nuclear Diplomacy Weakens Trump's Iran War NarrativeThe power of Iran's influence on the Strait of Hormuz and the unresolved nuclear issue has weakened the narrative of Trump's Iran war, according to analysts. They say he is on the verge of defeat.

Read more »