Severe Water Shortage in Southern Iran's Siریک County

The news text describes the severe water shortage in Siریک County, southern Iran, caused by the collapse of two water sources due to an attack by the United States. The county has been facing water issues for years, with the network of water pipes being in poor condition. The attack on the two water sources has led to a significant reduction in water supply for the residents, causing a shortage of water for several days and affecting a large number of people.

به علت شبکه فرسوده آب هیچ‌گاه فشار آب در شهرستان سیریک و بخش بمانی قابل قبول نبوده است و حالا هم اگر فشار آب پایین باشد مردم چندان گلایه‌ای نسبت به آن ندارند، اما اینکه دو تا سه روز به‌طور کامل آب قطع باشد آن هم در هوای گرم و شرجی جنوب، غیر قابل تحمل است هر قدر هم که نبود آب در گذشته برای مردم عادی بوده باشد.

خادمی- «علیه» طاقت نیاورد که فقط از کنار دیوار خانه، مخازن آب و منظره تخریب شده آنها را روی بلندی‌های بمانی تماشا کند. راه افتاد و به سمت تپه رفت و وقتی از نزدیک، بدنه زخمی مخزن قدیمی و جدید آب را دید، گریه کرد.

«با خودم گفتم آخر این چه کاری است؟ و چرا از این جهت خواستند به ما ضربه بزنند.

» در یک هفته گذشته و پس از حمله امریکا به دو منبع آبی در سیریک، مردم بمانی و روستاهای اطرف سهمیه بسیار کمتری از آب داشتند و حدودا 15 تا 17روستا، حتی روستاهایی که تامین آب آنها به این دو منبع ارتباطی نداشت هم تحت تاثیر حملات امریکا به تاسیسات آبی قرار گرفتند و قطعی آب بیشتری را تحمل کردند تا آب به همه مردم منطقه برسد. بهمن سال ۱۴۰۴ سرانجام پس از سال‌ها انتظار منبع دو هزار متر مکعبی آب مردم شهرستان سیریک در بخش بمانی افتتاح و مشکل چند‌ساله آب مردم چندین روستا در این منطقه را تقریبا حل کرد.

تا پیش از آن فقط یک منبع قدیمی ۵۰۰ مترمکعبی داشتند که فعالیت آن از اوایل دهه ۷۰ و نخستین‌باری که طرح آبرسانی در منطقه اجرا شد، آغاز شده بود ولی همزمان با افزایش جمعیت منطقه تا ۲۰ هزار نفر، آن منبع دیگر جوابگوی نیاز آنها نبود، اما حالا نه تنها همان منبع قدیمی از بین رفته است که بخشی از آن منبع تازه تاسیس هم آسیب دیده.

بیستم خرداد ۱۴۰۵ سحرگاه روزی که دو مخزن آب سیریک روی بلندی‌های بمانی هدف حمله امریکا قرار گرفت، مردم هنوز خواب بودند برخی با صدای انفجار از خواب پریدند، اما چون در آن شب‌ها اغلب سر و صدا‌های انفجار را از سمت دریا می‌شنیدند، فکر کردند که امشب هم مانند شب‌های دیگر است. صبح به محض اینکه دوباره چشم باز کردند و از تلویزیون خبر را شنیدند که مخازن آب، هدف حمله بوده است هراسان به این فکر کردند که نکند دوباره قطعی‌های مکرر آب به زندگی‌شان برگردد.

از همان زمان تماس‌ها به دهیاری، شورایاری و فرمانداری شروع شد، برخی مخازن آب خانگی را از قبل نگه داشته بودند برخی اما نه، مخازن را حذف کرده بودند، بنابراین نگران‌تر بودند. این دو مخزن بتنی آب آشامیدنی شهر کوهستک و دست کم ۱۰ تا ۱۵ روستای بخش بمانی این شهرستان را تامین می‌کرد و با این اتفاق حدود 20 هزار نفر در دمای ۴۰ تا ۴۲ درجه شهرستان سیریک حدود 24 ساعت از آب محروم شدند و حالا هیچ تضمینی هم وجود ندارد که در روزهای آینده آب به صورت پایدار به آنها برسد.

به علت شبکه فرسوده آب هیچ‌گاه فشار آب در شهرستان سیریک و بخش بمانی قابل قبول نبوده است و حالا هم اگر فشار آب پایین باشد مردم چندان گلایه‌ای نسبت به آن ندارند، اما اینکه دو تا سه روز به‌طور کامل آب قطع باشد آن هم در هوای گرم و شرجی جنوب، غیر قابل تحمل است هر قدر هم که نبود آب در گذشته برای مردم عادی بوده باشد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Water Shortage Collapse Of Water Sources Attack By The United States Network Of Water Pipes Severe Water Shortage Siریک County Southern Iran

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