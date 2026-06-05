Severe Damage in USS Gerald Ford Fire: New Video Shows More Severe Than US Navy Claimed

A new video obtained by CNN shows the extent of the damage caused by the fire aboard the USS Gerald Ford, which was more severe than the US Navy had claimed. The video reveals the complete destruction of the sleeping quarters for the crew, with burnt and collapsed metal frames and debris scattered around the area.

شبکه خبری سی‌ان_ان با انتشار مدارک تصویری اعلام کرد که میزان خسارات ناو هواپیمابر یواس_اس جرالد. آر فورد در پی حادثه آتش‌سوزی بسیار بیشتر از آن چیزی است که دولت آمریکا تلاش کرده نشان دهد.

زمانی که در ماه مارس و در بحبوحه جنگ ایران، در بزرگ‌ترین ناو هواپیمابر جهان آتش‌سوزی رخ داد، نیروی دریایی آمریکا در بیانیه‌ای کوتاه اعلام کرد که آتش «مهار شده»، دو ملوان به دلیل جراحات «غیرمرگبار» تحت درمان قرار گرفته‌اند و ناو «کاملا عملیاتی» باقی مانده است. اما ویدئوی جدیدی که به دست شبکه سی‌ان_ان رسیده، نشان می‌دهد خسارات آتش‌سوزی بسیار شدیدتر از آن چیزی بوده که نیروی دریایی آمریکا اعلام کرده بود.

در این ویدئو، محل خواب ملوانان به طور کامل نابود شده است. آنچه از تخت‌ها باقی مانده، فلزات سوخته و تاب‌خورده‌ای است که زیر سقفی قرار دارند که ظاهرا بر اثر آتش‌سوزی تخریب شده است. سیم‌ها از سقف آویزان هستند و اطراف تخت‌ها با توده‌های خاکستر پوشیده شده است. یکی از ملوانان حاضر در این ناوهواپیمابر به شبکه سی‌ان_ان گفت: «واقعا فکر می‌کردم قرار است کشتی را از دست بدهیم.

یا باید می‌جنگیدی یا می‌مردی. » به گفته این ملوان و یک مقام ارشد آمریکایی آگاه از حادثه، سامانه اطفای حریق ناو عمل نکرد و خدمه مجبور شدند خودشان برای خاموش کردن آتش تلاش کنند. این مقام ارشد آمریکایی همچنین گفت که بیانیه عمومی نیروی دریایی تاثیر واقعی آتش‌سوزی بر ناو را کم‌اهمیت جلوه داد، زیرا این حادثه بر توان عملیاتی ناو اثر گذاشته بود.

دریاسالار داریل کادل بعدا اعلام کرد که ناو دو روز پس از آتش‌سوزی توانست دوباره پروازهای عملیاتی را از سر بگیرد و برای تعمیرات موقت به بندری در یونان اعزام شد. سخنگوی نیروی دریایی آمریکا در پاسخ به پرسش سی‌ان_ان درباره ابعاد آتش‌سوزی و از کار افتادن سامانه اطفای حریق گفت: «تحقیقات درباره این آتش‌سوزی همچنان ادامه دارد.

» بر اساس گزارش‌ها، خدمه ناو حدود ۳۰ ساعت برای خاموش کردن کامل آتش، پاکسازی خسارات و جلوگیری از شعله‌ور شدن مجدد آن زمان صرف کردند و حدود ۶۰۰ ملوان به دلیل خسارات واردشده، دسترسی به محل خواب خود را از دست دادند. این ملوان افزود: «نباید اوضاع تا این حد بد می‌شد. سامانه اطفای حریق نصب‌شده روی کشتی باید آتش را خاموش می‌کرد. همه، از جمله خود من، در خاموش کردن آتش مشارکت داشتند.

» ناو جرالد آر. فورد که ارزشی حدود ۱۳ میلیارد دلار دارد، در تهاجم آمریکا علیه ایران نقش ایفا کرد. همچنین گروه رزمی این ناو طبق اسناد رسمی آمریکا تحت «تهدید مستمر موشک‌های دشمن و پهپادهای انتحاری» قرار داشت. این ملوان همچنین به سی‌ان_ان گفت که در یکی از مقاطع حضور ناو در دریای سرخ، رد نارنجی‌رنگ مهمات ایرانی را در آسمان مشاهده کرده است.

به گفته او، هر زمان موشک‌ها یا پهپادهای ایرانی به محدوده مشخصی از ناو نزدیک می‌شدند، آژیر هشدار به صدا درمی‌آمد و از خدمه خواسته می‌شد برای احتمال اصابت و کنترل خسارات آماده شوند. مقامات نظامی آمریکا: ناو هواپیمابر جرالد فورد و سه ناوشکن همراه آن به زودی در دریای مدیترانه مستقر می‌شوند. ادعای تازه اسرائیل درباره ترور چندین مقام ارشد امنیتی و قیمت دلار امروز چهارشنبه ۱۳ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ نیز در این گزارش آمده است





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