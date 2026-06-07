Session 302 of Neuroscience Social: Exploring the Experience of Right Hemisphere Amnesia, Continuity of Creativity, and Re-creation of the World in Hospital Art by Joad Majabi

The reopening of neuroscience social meetings in Iranmard Hospital, coinciding with the exhibition of the painting 'White Nights of the Hospital and Me', is not just a coincidence. Joad Majabi, who has been accompanying and participating in these meetings for years, has talked about anxiety, body, and the relationship between art and experiential wisdom. The works of Joad Majabi during his hospital stay, which are now a unique opportunity, have allowed the same concepts to be examined from a neuroscientific, phenomenological, and intersubjective perspective for the first time. Therefore, the 302nd session of the neuroscience social meeting focuses on the experiential wisdom of the right hemisphere amnesia, the continuity of creativity, and the re-creation of the world in the works of Joad Majabi, which show that humans cannot be reduced to the brain or illness, but should be understood in the context of the body, the other, and the world of experience.

بازگشایی نشست‌های مغز‌پژوهی (نوروساینس) اجتماعی در بیمارستان ایرانمهر هم‌زمان با نمایشگاه نقاشی «شب‌های سفید بیمارستان و من» صرفا یک هم‌زمانی ساده نیست. جواد مجابی سال‌ها از همراهان و مشارکت‌کنندگان این نشست‌ها بود و درباره تنانگی، بدن‌مندی و نسبت هنر و تجربه زیسته سخن می‌گفت.

اکنون آثار دوران بستری او در بیمارستان، فرصتی کم‌نظیر فراهم کرده‌اند تا همان مفاهیم از منظری مغزپژوهانه، پدیدارشناسانه و بیناسوژه‌ای دوباره مورد تأمل قرار گیرند. از این ‌رو، جلسه ۳۰۲ نوروساینس اجتماعی به بررسی تجربه زیسته سندرم غفلت نیم‌کره راست مغز، تداوم خلاقیت و بازآفرینی جهان در آثار بیمارستانی مجابی اختصاص یافته است؛ آثاری که نشان می‌دهند انسان را نمی‌توان به مغز یا ناخوشی و بیماری فروکاست، بلکه باید او را در افق بدن، دیگری و جهان زیسته فهمید





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Neuroscience Social Meeting Iranmard Hospital Joad Majabi Right Hemisphere Amnesia Continuity Of Creativity Re-Creation Of The World In Hospital Art

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