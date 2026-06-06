Senator of Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs to Visit Iran

A source close to the news reported that Senator 'Seyed Mohsen Reza Naki' of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan will visit Iran in the near future.

سناتور «سید محسن رضا نقوی» وزیر کشور پاکستان تا ساعاتی دیگر به جمهوری اسلامی ایران سفر خواهد کرد. این درحالی است که وزیر کشور پاکستان در حاشیه نشست وزرای کشور سازمان همکاری شانگهای در قرقیزستان، دو بار با اسکندر مؤمنی همتای ایرانی خود دیدار کرد.

پس از پایان سفر قرقیزستان، نقوی به لاهور برگشت و قرار است از شهر لاهور عازم تهران شود. وزیر کشور پاکستان در فروردین امسال همراه فرمانده ارتش کشورش سفر رسمی به تهران انجام داد. وی سپس دو بازدید رسمی دیگر در اواخر اردیبهشت و اول خرداد از جمهوری اسلامی ایران انجام داد.

روند جاری دیپلماسی، پس از پیشنهاد شهباز شریف نخست وزیر پاکستان برای اعلام آتش‌بس موقت به مدت ۲ هفته بین جمهوری اسلامی ایران و آمریکا در بامداد روز چهارشنبه ۸ آوریل ۲۰۲۶ آغاز شد. اسلام‌آباد به عنوان میانجی وارد میدان شد. سپس بنا بر دعوت نخست وزیر پاکستان هیات مذاکره کننده جمهوری اسلامی ایران با پرواز «میناب ۱۶۸» به سرپرستی محمدباقر قالیباف رئیس مجلس شورای اسلامی، برای مذاکره با طرف آمریکایی وارد اسلام آباد شد.

مذاکرات میان تهران-واشنگتن در اسلام آباد پاکستان به ریاست «محمد باقر قالیباف» رئیس مجلس شورای اسلامی ایران بر هیات ایرانی و نیز «جی دی ونس» معاون رئیس جمهوری آمریکا بر هیات آمریکایی برگزار شد و پس از ۲۱ ساعت مذاکره فشرده (از ظهر شنبه ۲۲ فروردین تا بامداد یکشنبه ۲۳ فروردین) بدون دستیابی به توافق به پایان رسید...





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