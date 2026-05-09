RUSSIA NEWS: OSHAKOV CRITICIZES POTUS TRUMP'S VISIT TO CHINA

The Chief of Staff of the Russian Federation, Yury Ushakov, stated that he does not think a meeting between Vladimir Putin, the President of Russia, and Donald Trump, the President of the United States, is realistic.

«یوری اوشاکوف» دستیار رئیس‌جمهور روسیه عصر شنبه در پاسخ به سوال خبرنگاران مبنی بر اینکه که آیا فکر می‌کند دیدار «ولادیمیر پوتین» رئیس‌جمهور روسیه و «دونالد ترامپ» رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا در چین واقع‌بینانه است، گفت: «به نظر من، این غیرواقع‌بینانه است.

» طبق گزارش خبرگزاری «اسپوتنیک»، دونالد ترامپ در تاریخ ۱۴ و ۱۵ مه (۲۴ و ۲۵ اردیبهشت ماه) برای گفت‌وگو با «شی جین‌پینگ» رئیس‌جمهور چین، به پکن سفر خواهد کرد. اوشاکوف در ادامه اظهاراتش با بیان اینکه اگر «ولودیمیر زلنسکی» رئیس‌جمهور اوکراین خواهان ملاقات باشد، مسکو آماده پذیرایی از او است، گفت: «رئیس‌جمهور ما چندین بار پاسخ داده است که اگر زلنسکی بخواهد، لطفا اجازه دهد با مسکو تماس بگیرد و ما آماده پذیرایی و مذاکره هستیم.

» او با اشاره به آتش‌بس ۲ روزه میان روسیه و اوکراین تاکید کرد: «دولت‌های روسیه و آمریکا پیش از دستیابی به توافق‌هایی در مورد آتش‌بس و تبادل زندانیان با اوکراین، دو روز مذاکرات تلفنی داشتند. ما امیدواریم دونالد ترامپ، طرف اوکراینی را ملزم به رعایت آتش‌بس از ۹ تا ۱۱ مه کند.

وزارت دفاع روسیه پیشتر اعلام کرد: مطابق با تصمیم ولادیمیر پوتین، فرمانده کل نیروهای مسلح روسیه به افتخار پیروزی مردم شوروی در جنگ کبیر میهنی، از ۸ تا ۹ مه ۲۰۲۶ آتش‌بس اعلام خواهد شد. در این بیانیه ذکر شد که روسیه اظهارات ولودیمیر زلنسکی مبنی بر تهدید به حمله به مسکو در ۹ مه را مورد توجه قرار داده است اما انتظار دارد که اوکراین نیز از این اقدام پیروی کرده و در ۸ و ۹ ماه مه آتش‌بس اعلام کند.

با این حال، زلنسکی به تبعیت از پوتین برای بازه زمانی مشخص‌شده اعلام آتش‌بس کرد. ماگیار به‌عنوان نخست‌وزیر مجارستان سوگند یاد کردسقوط واردات نفت چین به پایین‌ترین سطح ۴ سالهپوتین در رژه روز پیروزی : سربازان ما فداکاری‌های بزرگ برای آزادی و کرامت مردم اروپا انجام دادند ادعای وزرای خارجه و خزانه داری آمریکا: نهادهای چینی تحریم شده تصاویر ماهواره‌ای در اختیار ایران قرار داده‌اندآخرین قیمت دلار امروز شنبه ۱۹ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵/ دلار آزاد دوباره اوج گرفتقیمت دلار و یورو امروز شنبه ۱۹ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰۵ + جدو





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