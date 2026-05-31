Russia's Role in Iran's Military Strategy: Beyond Military Aid

The article discusses the role of Russia in Iran's military strategy, focusing on its broader objectives beyond traditional military aid. It highlights Russia's efforts to ensure Iran's non-isolation, strategic resilience, and to complicate the US and Israeli operations.

در چارچوب جنگ آمریکا و اسرائیل علیه ایران، نقش روسیه به عنوان یک نجات دهنده نظامی ایران به معنای سنتی نیست. هدف روسیه، تضمین عدم انزوای، فرسایش یا شکست استراتژیک ایران است.

در سطح دیپلماتیک، مسکو از جایگاه خود در شورای امنیت سازمان ملل برای تضعیف و مختل کردن تلاش‌های منزوی‌سازی ایران استفاده می‌کند و مناقشه را به گونه‌ای بازتعریف می‌کند که در میان کشورهای غیرغربی طنین‌انداز شود. همکاری اطلاعاتی نیز شامل تصاویر ماهواره‌ای، اطلاعات سیگنال و ارتباطات، و راهنمایی‌های عملیاتی برای افزایش آگاهی موقعیتی ایران می‌شود.

در سطح فناوری، روسیه با تقویت توانایی‌های دفاعی ایران مانند سامانه‌های پدافند هوایی، تخصص جنگ الکترونیک و دیگر توانمندی‌های نظامی که عملیات آمریکا و اسرائیل را پیچیده می‌کند، نقش دارد. در سطح اقتصادی، دو کشور سازوکارهای دور زدن تحریم‌ها را گسترش داده‌اند، از جمله تبادل ارز، همکاری در حوزه انرژی و سیستم‌های پرداخت جایگزین. این تلاش‌ها به طور فزاینده‌ای در قالب ابتکارات گسترده‌تر چندجانبه مانند «بریکس پلاس» ادغام می‌شوند. همه اینها نیازی به اتحاد رسمی ندارد.

کافی است ایران از نظر دیپلماتیک درگیر، از نظر نظامی توانا، از نظر اقتصادی مقرون‌به‌صرفه و از نظر استراتژیک مقاوم (پایدار) باقی بماند. این به تنهایی برای ناکام گذاشتن اهداف استراتژیک اجبار آمریکا کافی است. روسیه و ایران به دنبال اجرای فوری معاهده جامع راهبردی هستند





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Russia US Israel Military Strategy Non-Isolation Strategic Resilience Complicate Operations Diplomacy Information Sharing Technology Transfer Economic Cooperation Sanctions Evasion

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