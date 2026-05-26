Russia uses Arhangelsk missile in latest attack on Kyiv

Russia has used the Arhangelsk missile in its latest attack on Kyiv, a long-range missile with nuclear capabilities that can bypass air defenses and hit targets across Europe at supersonic speeds.

روسه در حمله گسترده اخیر خود به کی‌یف از موشک آرشنیک استفاده کرد. آرشنیک یک موشک بالستیک میان‌برد با قابلیت حمل کلاهک هسته‌ای است که به گفته مسکو می‌تواند از سد پدافندهای هوایی عبور کرده و اهدافی را در سراسر اروپا با سرعت مافوق صوت هدف قرار دهد.

نخستین استفاده شناخته‌شده از این موشک در حمله به شهر دنیپرو اوکراین در سال ۲۰۲۴ رخ داد و از آن زمان این تسلیحات به یکی از رصدشده‌ترین سامانه‌های تسلیحاتی کرملین تبدیل شده است. ولادیمیر پوتین، رئیس‌جمهوری روسیه، «آرشنیک» را یک سلاح «فوق‌پیشرفته» توصیف کرده که قادر است چند کلاهک جنگی را حمل و با سرعت هایپرسونیک حرکت کند. این موشک می‌تواند اهدافی در فاصله سه هزار تا پنج هزارو 500کیلومتری را هدف قرار دهد.

مقام‌های نظامی روس می‌گویند این موشک قادر است به اهدافی در بخش وسیعی از اروپا اصابت کند. الکساندر لوکاشنکو، رهبر بلاروس نیز اعلام کرده است این موشک در خاک بلاروس، متحد روسیه مستقر شده است. با این حال، پروژه «تهدید موشکی» در مرکز مطالعات استراتژیک و بین‌المللی می‌گوید رسیدن موشک‌های بالستیک یا کلاهک‌های آنها به سرعت‌های هایپرسونیک هنگام ورود مجدد به جو، موضوعی «غیرعادی» نیست.

پنتاگون، «آرشنیک» را یک سامانه آزمایشی بر پایه موشک بالستیک قاره‌پیمای متحرک جاده‌ای RS-26 Rubezh روسیه توصیف کرده است. در مقابل، پوتین پافشاری می‌کند این سلاح صرفا ارتقای یک مدل دوران شوروی نیست، بلکه یک سلاح کاملا مدرن است که پس از صدور فرمان ساخت آن در سال ۲۰۲۳ توسعه یافته است.

قیمت دلار؛ طلا و سکه ظهر امروز دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ / بازار طلا دوباره داغ شدقیمت دلار و یورو امروز دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰۵ + جدولآخرین قیمت دلار، طلا و سکه؛ شبانگاه دوشنبه ۴ خرداد ۱۴۰۵/ قیمت دلار باز روند صعودی گرفت خبر مهم وزیر آموزش و پرورش برای دانش آموزان پایه یازده و دوازده/ احتمال دارد امتحانات غیرنهایی و آخر خرداد برگزار شودخبر فوری : انفجار در عسلویه / تا این لحظه ۳ نفر مصدوم شدن





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Arhangelsk Missile Long-Range Missile Nuclear Capabilities Supersonic Speeds

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