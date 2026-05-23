Russia's President Describes Attack as 'Terrorist' After, at Least Six Killed, Thirteen Missing in Hybrid Warfare

The president of Russia, claiming it was an attack on a school dormitory by Ukraine, stated it as an act of terrorism. The Russian military has launched a reported 355 strikes with Ukraine as both sides accuse each other of only hitting military targets.

رئیس جمهور روسیه، بعد از حمله احتمالی به یک خوابگاه دانشجویی تحت اشغال روسیه به این حمله، 'اقدامی تروریستی' توصیف کرد. طبق گزارش، دست‌کم شش نفر کشته، ۳۹ نفر زخمی، و ۱۵ نفر مفقود شده‌اند.

همچنین، ساختمان یک مدرسه فنی و حرفه‌ای در شهر استاروبیلسک، شامگاه پنجشنبه گذشته هدف حمله یک پهپاد اوکراینی قرار گرفته است. احتمال راستی آزمایی مستقل این اطلاعات وجود ندارد. درباره تعداد قربانیان و مفقودان در این خوابگاه نیز، اطلاعات تأیید شده‌ای در دست نیست. پوتین، همچنین، به وزارت دفاع روسیه اجازه داد تا پیشنهادهایی برای واکنش به حادثه، آماده کند.

در مقابل، ستاد کل نیروهای مسلح اوکراین، گزارش روسیه را، 'دستکاری‌شده' توصیف کرد و گفت، هدف حمله، واحد نیروهای ویژه روسیه موسوم به 'روبیکون' در منطقه استاروبیلسک بوده است. با این حال، ایالات متحده آمریکا و ناتو، حمله پهپادی گسترده روسیه را محکوم کردند. همچنین، جنگ تعرفه‌ای همچنان ادامه دارد. روسیه مدعی است، در نزدیکی دانشگاه مورد حمله، هیچ تأسیسات نظامی یا مراکز اطلاعاتی وجود نداشته است.

در حالی که وزیر امور خارجه آلمان، از ناتو خواست به اوکراین در جنگ با روسیه، کمک بیشتری کنند





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