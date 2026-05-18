Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Mikhail Galkin, stated that Ukraine has not yet announced the next round of negotiations and that Moscow remains in contact with the US regarding the issue of Kiev. Galkin emphasized that NATO countries, instead of seeking peaceful solutions, are escalating and continuing the conflict in Ukraine, relying on the support of Western European NATO members. He also called on Kiev to stop its aggressive policies and engage in serious negotiations based on the Normandy agreements.

معاون وزیر خارجه روسیه با بیان اینکه اوکراین هنوز دور بعدی مذاکرات را اعلام نکرده، گفت که مسکو در مورد مسئله کی‌یف با واشنگتن در تماس مداوم است.

میخائیل گالوزین، معاون وزیر امور خارجه روسیه عصر دوشنبه در گفت‌وگو با خبرگزاری «تاس» عنوان کرد: «من دیروز گفتم که هیچ سیگنالی از اوکراین وجود ندارد. ما در تماس مداوم با ایالات متحده از جمله در مورد مسئله اوکراین هستیم. » معاون وزیر خارجه روسیه تاکید کرد: «وقتی زمانش برسد و اطلاعاتی برای شما داشته باشیم، البته آن را به اشتراک خواهیم گذاشت.

» گالوزین با بیان اینکه کشورهای عضو اروپای غربی ناتو به جای جست‌وجوی مسیرهای صلح، روی تشدید و ادامه درگیری در اوکراین حساب باز می‌کنند، گفت: «رژیم کی‌یف هیچ آمادگی برای گفت‌وگوی جدی در مورد پارامترهای احتمالی برای حل سیاسی و دیپلماتیک بحران اوکراین نشان نمی‌دهد. آنها با حمایت اعضای اروپای غربی ناتو، به جای پیگیری جدی مسیرهای حل‌وفصل سیاسی و دیپلماتیک بر اساس تفاهمات حاصل‌شده توسط روسای جمهور روسیه و آمریکا در اوت گذشته در انکوریج، بر تشدید تنش‌ها، گسترش بیشتر درگیری و ادامه اقدام نظامی تکیه می‌کنند.

» میخائیل گالوزین به خبرنگاران گفت: «کی‌یف باید سیاست‌های تهاجمی نازی خود را متوقف کند و به‌طور جدی وارد گفت‌وگو بر اساس تفاهم‌نامه‌های انکوریج شود





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine NATO Normandy Agreements Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galkin US Kiev Conflict Escalation Peaceful Solutions

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