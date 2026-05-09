Russian Deployment of Robots in War

The article discusses the increasing use of robots and unmanned systems in warfare, especially in the context of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The piece highlights the statements of President Zelensky and the deployment of Russian unmanned ground vehicles that have helped seize part of Ukraine's territory. It also mentions the use of drones in Ukraine to observe and identify targets, while Russia has been using unmanned systems for the transfer of explosives to Ukrainian positions. The article raises concerns about the ethical implications of relying too heavily on AI and robot systems, in particular regarding decision-making in warfare. It concludes that the increasing use of robots in warfare, if unchecked, could lead to a shift from manned to unmanned systems, with potential consequences for military strategy and the morality of warfare.

با گسترش فناوری نظامی در حین جنگ اوکراین، حمله با خودروهایکشتی و حملات بدون سرنشین، روند توسعه و پیشرفت فناوری‌های نظامی سرعت می‌گیرد. ولودیمیر زلنسکی، رئیس جمهور اوکراین، مدعی است که روسیه با استفاده از تجهیزات بدون سرنشین، که شامل پهپادها و ربات‌ها هستند، بخشی از خاک اوکراین را تصرف کرده است.

تحلیل گران این موضوع را تأیید کرده اند و آنرا به روند توسعه فناوری‌های نظامی سرعت بخشیده است. همچنین، روسیه نیز استفاده از ربات‌هایی دارد که برای انتقال مواد منفجره طراحی شده‌اند. طبق گزارشات، این موضوع روند استفاده از ربات‌ها در حین جنگ را به پیش می‌برد که اگر ادامه یابد، احتمالاً تعداد ربات‌ها از نیروهای انسانی بیشتر خواهد شد





bbcpersian / 🏆 15. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Russia Ukraine Fertilityrates Seth Mnookin Google Maps Humanitarian Aide Telemedicine Sustainable Development Goals Representation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

American Military Presence in EuropeThe United States has a significant military presence in Europe, with over 80,000 American soldiers stationed in various bases across the continent. This presence has been crucial for maintaining security in the region since the end of World War II. The US military is primarily stationed in Germany, Italy, the UK, and Poland, with Germany being the primary hub for US forces in Europe.

Read more »

Trojan war in the Gulf: US warships targeted and defendedA top US official, citing Fox News, said on Saturday that the guided missile destroyers USS Decatur, USS Nitze and USS Bainbridge were subjected to a 'continuous and relentless' attack by the Iranian military. He further stated that the said warships were 500 miles away from the Strait of Hormuz and the Gulf when they were targeted. The Pentagon, quoting the Iranian forces' barrage, confirmed the shelling and stated that the United States launched retaliatory strikes, pre-commissioned for defense. Targeting the 'Iranian points' in Iran providing support to the US forces in the region, the official added. These locations included missile launchpads, command and control centers, and intelligence and surveillance nodes.

Read more »

Canada's Foreign Minister Statements on Lebanon, Israel and UN Remarks; Iranian Charges of US TensionCANADIAN FOREIGN MINISTER MARK CARNI EXPRESSED solidarity with Lebanon and condemned Israeli attacks. US AMBASSADOR TO THE UNITED NATIONS, MAYK WELTZ, CRITICIZED COUNTRIES CONSIDERING ALLYING WITH A REGIME KNOWN FOR KILLING ITS OWN PEOPLE, HARASSING ITS NEIGHBOURS, AND THREATENING THE WORLD ECONOMY. IN A TELECONFERENCE, RUSSIAN FOREIGN MINISTER SERGEI LAVROV AND SAUDI ARABIAN FOREIGN MINISTER FELIS BEN FARAHAN AL SAUD CONCEDED THE NEED FOR STRENGTHENING RELATIONS BETWEEN IRAN AND THE ARAB COUNTRIES IN THE LONG TERM. TURKISH PRESIDENTIAL PRESS OFFICE, CITING TIES WITH TURKEY'S MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, REPORTED THAT THE TWO FOREIGN MINISTERS DISCUSSED THE LISTS OF COMMON CHALLENGES IN THE REGION AS PART OF EXCHANGES ON THE WAY TOWARDS LONG-TERM NORMALIZATION OF RUSSIA AND SAUDI RELATIONSHIPS. HAMAS, A GROUP BACKED BY IRANICALLY UNDERLINED AN ATTACK CONDUCTED BY DRONES ON ISRAELI MILITARY POSITIONS IN NEHARIYAH AT 12:50 P.M ON FRIDAY, PORING BLOW TO RELATIONS BETWEEN BOTH PARTIES.

Read more »

تنگه هرمز در عصر «جنگ جهانی تجارت»‌رضا موسایی- کارشناس اقتصادی: در روزگاری که مفاهیمی مانند «جهانی‌سازی» و «تجارت آزاد» به‌عنوان ستون‌های نظم بین‌الملل معرفی می‌شدند، کمتر کسی در غرب حاضر بود بپذیرد که همین ابزارها می‌توانند به سلاح تبدیل شوند، اما امروز تحلیل‌هایی مانند مقاله Richard Baldwin با عنوان «World War Trade and the Strait of Hormuz» نشان می‌دهد که این واقعیت دیگر...

Read more »