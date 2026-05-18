Rise in Executions Linked to Political Repression

The report by Amnesty International reveals that the number of executions worldwide has increased by 78% in 2025 compared to the previous year, with Iran, Saudi Arabia, and other countries accounting for the majority of the increase. The report also highlights the use of executions as a tool of political repression and intimidation by authoritarian regimes.

بنابر این گزارش، این سازمان در سال گذشته میلادی ۲۷۷۰ مورد اعدام در ۱۷ کشور را ثبت کرده است که بالاترین رقم از سال ۱۹۸۱ است که عفو بین‌الملل ثبت آمار اعدام را آغاز کرد.

بنا بر آخرین گزارش عفو بین‌الملل، این افزایش چشمگیر به‌دلیل چند دولتی بوده است که می‌خواهند «از طریق ارعاب» حکومت کنند: «مقام‌های ایران عامل اصلی این جهش بودند که دست‌کم ۲۱۵۹ نفر را اعدام کردند، بیش از دو برابر آمار سال ۲۰۲۴. گزارش عفو بین‌الملل به چند کشور دیگر هم می‌پردازد: «عربستان سعودی شمار اعدام‌ را به دست‌کم ۳۵۶ مورد رساند، از مجازات اعدام برای جرایم مرتبط با مواد مخدر استفاده فراوانی کرد.

تعداد اعدام‌ها در کویت تقریبا سه برابر شد (از ۶ به ۱۷)، و تقریبا دو برابر در مصر (از ۱۳ به ۲۳)، سنگاپور (از ۹ به ۱۷) و ایالات متحده آمریکا (از ۲۵ به ۴۷). به گفته عفو بین‌الملل، «در مجموع، اعدام‌ ۷۸ درصد افزایش یافت درحالیکه ۱۵۱۸ اعدام در سال ۲۰۲۴ ثبت شده بود.

» آمار سال ۲۰۲۵ شامل هزاران اعدامی نیست که عفو بین‌الملل معتقد است در چین انجام می‌شود؛ کشوری که همچنان بزرگ‌ترین مجری اعدام در جهان است اما آماری اعلام نمی‌کند. این افزایش نگران‌کننده در استفاده از مجازات اعدام ناشی از گروه کوچکی از دولت‌‌های منزوی است که با وجود استمرار روند جهانی برای لغو این مجازات، به هر قیمتی حاضر به اعدام هستند.

از چین، ایران، کره شمالی و عربستان سعودی گرفته تا یمن، کویت، سنگاپور و ایالات متحده آمریکا، این گروه اقلیت بی‌شرمانه از مجازات اعدام به‌عنوان سلاحی برای ارعاب، سرکوب، نمایش قدرت نهادهای حکومتی بر افراد محروم و جوامع به‌حاشیه‌ رانده‌شده استفاده می‌کنند





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