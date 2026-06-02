Record Exports of US Oil and Increased Sales of Venezuelan Oil Fail to Ease Global Energy Market Concerns

The record exports of US oil and increased sales of Venezuelan oil have not been able to alleviate the concerns of the global energy market, which has gone beyond the shortage of crude oil due to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz. The market is now grappling with increased pressure on gasoline, diesel, and other refined products.

رکورد صادرات نفت آمریکا و افزایش فروش نفت ونزوئلا هم هنوز نتوانسته نگرانی بازار جهانی انرژی را کاهش دهد؛ بازاری که پس از اختلال در تنگه هرمز، از کمبود نفت خام فراتر رفته و اکنون با فشار جدی‌تر بر بنزین، دیزل و سایر فرآورده‌های پالایشی روبه‌رو است.

رویترز بر اساس داده‌های رهگیری نفتکش‌ها گزارش داد صادرات نفت خام آمریکا در ماه مه به رکورد روزانه پنج میلیون و ۶۰۰ هزار بشکه رسید که رقمی بالاتر از رکورد قبلی در ماه آوریل است. افزایش تقاضا برای نفت آمریکا عمدتاً از سوی پالایشگاه‌های آسیا و اروپا صورت گرفته است؛ زیرا اختلال در مسیر هرمز، خریداران را به جست‌وجوی جایگزین برای نفت خلیج فارس واداشته است.

رویترز بر اساس داده‌های رهگیری نفتکش‌ها گزارش داد صادرات نفت خام آمریکا در ماه مه به رکورد روزانه پنج میلیون و ۶۰۰ هزار بشکه رسید که رقمی بالاتر از رکورد قبلی در ماه آوریل است.

افزایش تقاضا برای نفت آمریکا عمدتاً از سوی پالایشگاه‌های آسیا و اروپا صورت گرفته است؛ زیرا بحران خاورمیانه و اختلال در مسیر هرمز، خریداران را به جست‌وجوی جایگزین برای نفت خلیج فارس واداشته است. مت اسمیت، مدیر تحقیقات کالایی در شرکت کیپلر، به رویترز گفت: «با از دست رفتن بشکه‌های خلیج فارس، کشش بالای آسیا برای نفت آمریکا تعجب‌آور نیست.

» آسیا در ماه مه روزانه دو میلیون و ۴۵۰ هزار بشکه نفت خام آمریکا خرید و اروپا با دو میلیون و ۴۰۰ هزار بشکه در رتبه بعدی قرار گرفت. ژاپن، که معمولاً بخش بزرگی از نفت خود را از خاورمیانه وارد می‌کند، خرید نفت آمریکا را به رکورد روزانه ۸۰۸ هزار بشکه رساند.

همزمان، صادرات نفت ونزوئلا نیز در ماه مه به یک میلیون و ۲۵۰ هزار بشکه در روز رسید که سومین ماه پیاپی افزایش صادرات این کشور است. آمریکا با حدود ۵۵۸ هزار بشکه در روز، مقصد اصلی نفت ونزوئلا بود و پس از آن هند و اروپا قرار گرفتند. این روند نشان می‌دهد خریداران بزرگ در حال تنوع‌بخشی سریع به منابع تأمین نفت هستند. با این حال، بازار هنوز آرام نشده است.

نفت برنت در معاملات اولیه سه‌شنبه حدود ۹۵ دلار و نفت خام آمریکا نزدیک ۹۲ دلار معامله شد؛ پس از آنکه هر دو شاخص در جلسه قبل بیش از پنج درصد افزایش یافته بودند. تیم واترر، تحلیلگر بازار، به رویترز گفت تمرکز بازار اکنون بر پیشرفت یا عقب‌گرد در مذاکرات آمریکا و ایران، لحن دو طرف و «حرکت واقعی نفتکش‌ها» در تنگه هرمز است. نقطه حساس‌تر اما بازار فرآورده‌هاست.

گلدمن ساکس پیش‌بینی کرده حاشیه سود سوخت‌های پالایش‌شده تا پایان ۲۰۲۶ دو تا سه برابر میانگین سال‌های ۲۰۱۳ تا ۲۰۱۹ باقی بماند. این بانک می‌گوید صادرات جهانی فرآورده‌های پالایشی نسبت به سال گذشته چهار میلیون بشکه در روز کاهش یافته و حدود دو میلیون و ۵۰۰ هزار بشکه در روز از ظرفیت پالایشی خاورمیانه به دلیل جنگ از مدار خارج شده است.

معنای این وضعیت برای مصرف‌کنندگان روشن است یعنی حتی اگر نفت خام بیشتری از آمریکا، ونزوئلا یا دیگر تولیدکنندگان وارد بازار شود، کاهش سریع قیمت بنزین و دیزل تضمین‌شده نیست. بازار انرژی اکنون فقط با کمبود نفت خام روبه‌رو نیست؛ مشکل اصلی در پالایش، حمل‌ونقل، بیمه کشتی‌ها، موجودی پایین سوخت و آینده نامعلوم مذاکرات سیاسی است





VOA Farsi صدای آمریکا / 🏆 17. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US Oil Exports Venezuelan Oil Sales Global Energy Market Concerns Crude Oil Shortage Disruption In The Strait Of Hormuz Increased Demand For US Oil Asia And Europe As Major Buyers Japan As A Major Importer Global Oil Market Dynamics Impact On Refined Products Market Pressure On Gasoline Diesel And Other Refined Products

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iranian-UAE Tensions Escalate as Tehran Expands War to Regional LevelThe text highlights the escalating tensions between Iran and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as Iran expands its war to the regional level. The UAE, in particular, has suffered the most from the Iranian missile and drone attacks in response to the US and Israeli attacks on Iran on February 28th. The UAE has now distanced itself from other regional partners and adopted a more confrontational stance towards the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Read more »

Iran's Leader Seeks to Create Regional Alliance Against US-Led OrderIran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has announced his intention to form a regional alliance against the US-led order and promote a 'civilizational revolution' in the region. The move comes in response to US President Donald Trump's efforts to expand the Abraham Accords, a series of normalization agreements between Israel and several Arab countries. The report also highlights the deteriorating relations between Iran and several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Egypt, Jordan, and Bahrain, due to Iran's involvement in regional conflicts and its ballistic missile attacks on these countries.

Read more »

US-Iran Relations: A History of Broken Promises and Unfulfilled ExpectationsThe article provides an overview of the complex and often strained relationship between the United States and Iran, highlighting the recurring pattern of unfulfilled promises and expectations on both sides. It discusses the historical context, including the 1981 Algiers Accords, the Iran-Contra affair, and the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Read more »

United States and US Mint Announce Launch of Commemorative Coins for FIFA World Cup 2026The US Treasury and US Mint have announced the commencement of the production of commemorative coins for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The proceeds from the sale of these coins will be dedicated to supporting football youth programs for the children of military families in the United States.

Read more »

Global Gold Prices Decline Slightly on Dollar Strength and Oil Price RiseThe price of gold in global markets on Tuesday was slightly affected by the strengthening of the dollar and the rise in the price of oil. The price of an ounce of gold for immediate delivery decreased by 0.3% and reached $4,521.25. The price of an ounce of gold in the futures market in the United States for delivery in August decreased by 0.9% and reached $4,551.60. The increase in the price of the dollar in the previous day's trading made gold, which is priced in terms of the US dollar, more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Read more »

Spontaneous Harmony in the Global SpheronThe article delves into a comprehensive and analytical report by Keti Tourton, an American scholar residing in Minneapolis, published in Harper's magazine. Harper's, the oldest literary-social magazine in the United States, has been published since 1850. Tourton, inspired by the human, peaceful, and efficient atmosphere of Spheron, shares his experiences in the 100th Global Spheron Conference held in the city of Brno, Czech Republic. The conference brought together over a thousand experts, social activists, and scientists from 60 countries to demonstrate that the ideal of 'international understanding' through a neutral language is not a distant dream but a living reality that is expanding.

Read more »