Reactions to US and Israel's Statements on Iran, Peace Process

The spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to questions about current differences in the nuclear negotiations with the US, evaluating the US's arrogant response and predicting a direct negotiation between Iran and the US. The spokesman emphasized that the current differences are a result of one side seeking fundamental rights and the other insisting on violating the rights of the opposing party. He added that the issue of exchange of favors such as lifting the blockade of Iran's assets does not belong to the US to give to the Iranian people, but rather a claim for a legitimate right. As for the cessation of what is called the maritime blockade, it is the act of stopping a violation of international law and not a favor that can be given to Iran.

سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه در پاسخ به این پرسش که «در حال حاضر مهم‌ترین نقاط اختلاف میان ایران و ایالات متحده در موضوع مذاکرات کجاست و ارزیابی شما از پاسخ گستاخانه ایالات متحده چیست؟

آیا احتمال مذاکره مستقیم مجددی بین ایران و آمریکا وجود دارد؟ » گفت: اختلاف نظر میان طرفی است که صرفاً به دنبال حقوق بنیادین خود است و طرفی که اساساً اصرار بر تضییع حقوق طرف مقابل دارد. ما در اینجا درباره رد و بدل امتیاز صحبت نمی‌کنیم؛ آزادسازی پول‌های بلوکه‌شده ایران، امتیازی نیست که آمریکا بخواهد به مردم ایران بدهد، بلکه یک مطالبه حق است.

یا در رابطه با بحث توقف آنچه که تحت عنوان محاصره دریایی از آن نام برده می‌شود، توقف یک اقدام خلاف قانون است و باز هم امتیازی نیست که به ایران داده شود. به گزارش ایرنا؛ وی ادامه داد: در مورد ادامه روند نیز، ما نشان داده‌ایم که فارغ از همه پارازیت‌هایی که ممکن است از جهات مختلف مطرح شود، متمرکز بر منافع ملی ایران هستیم و به هر شیوه‌ای که لازم باشد و هرگونه که اقتضا کند، در مسیر تأمین منافع ملی خود حرکت خواهیم کرد.

سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه در پاسخ به این پرسش که «نخست‌وزیر رژیم صهیونیستی در اظهاراتی گفته است جنگ با ایران هنوز تمام نشده و صراحتاً از برنامه‌های خود برای خروج اورانیوم از ایران، چه از طریق توافق و چه از طریق شیوه نظامی، سخن گفته است. همچنین همین‌طور که مشاهده می‌شود، این رژیم در لبنان نیز در حال نقض آتش‌بس است.

واکنش شما به این اظهارات چیست و آیا فکر می‌کنید در فرایند صلح احتمالی، میزان کارشکنی از سوی این رژیم چقدر خواهد بود؟ » گفت: حتماً چنین کارشکنی‌ها وجود دارد. ما نیز با کسانی که علیه ملت ایران چنین جنایاتی را مرتکب شده‌اند، تسویه‌حساب نکرده‌ایم. اگر فرصتی را در اختیار نیروهای مسلح ما قرار دهند، حتما به بهترین وجه از آن استفاده خواهد شد





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Nuclear Negotiations Iran And US Peace Process Israel Liberating Iran's Assets Stopping Blockade Continuous Journey Fighting Against Those Who Commit Crimes Again Policy Of Prioritizing National Interests

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