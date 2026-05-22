Republican Cancel vote on Military Powers Bill to Allow Late Congressmen to Express Their Views

Republicans in the US Congress have decided to cancel the vote on the military powers bill scheduled for Friday, which was presented by Democrats. The Republicans suggest that they cancelled the vote due to insufficient votes in favour of the bill. However, Democrats say it is because Republicans wanted to cancel it to show disapproval towards President Trump's negotiations with Taiwan. Meanwhile, Trump announced that the military under his presidency would be ready to attack Iran in case of a dispute. At the same time, discussions with Iran are ongoing, and Trump has recently stated that if a deal cannot be reached, all options remain on the table to attack Iran.

جمهوری‌خواهان مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا، رای‌گیری برنامه ریزی شده در روز پنجشنبه برای قطعنامه اختیارات جنگی رئیس جمهور با هدف پایان دادن به جنگ آمریکا علیه ایران را، لغو کردند.

پیش نویس 'قطعنامه اختیارات جنگی' توسط دموکرات‌ها ارائه شده بود و آنها معتقدند که جمهوری‌خواهان از آن رو برنامه رای گیری را لغو کرده‌اند که تعداد رای کافی برای رد این پیش‌نویس را نداشتند. با این وجود استیو اسکالیس، رهبر جمهوری‌خواهان در مجلس نمایندگان، به خبرنگاران گفت که رای‌گیری به تعویق افتاده تا به قانونگذارانی که غایب بودند، فرصتی برای شرکت و اظهارنظر داده شود





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Republican US Congress Military Powers Bill Interactions Between Taiwan And US President Trump's Decision To Attack Iran Ongoing Discussions With Iran At Least One Republican Threatening To Attack

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