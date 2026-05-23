Representative of Russia in international organizations in Vienna reacts to Iran's assessment of US-Iran talks, calls Tehran's statements more realistic and responsible

The representative of Russia in international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Olianov, has reacted to the statements of the spokesperson of the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the ongoing talks with the US, describing Tehran's assessment as more realistic and responsible compared to the messages of the US.

نماینده روسیه در نهادهای بین‌المللی مستقر در وین در واکنش به سخنان سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه ایران درباره مذاکرات جاری با آمریکا که توافق را نزدیک توصیف نکرد، گفت: اظهارات تهران واقع‌گرایانه‌تر و مسئولانه‌تر از پیام‌های آمریکاست.

میخائیل اولیانوف، نماینده روسیه در نهادهای بین‌المللی مستقر در وین در واکنش به سخنان سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه ایران درباره مذاکرات جاری با آمریکا که توافق را نزدیک توصیف نکرد، گفت اظهارات تهران واقع‌گرایانه‌تر و مسئولانه‌تر از پیام‌های آمریکاست. به گزارش فارس، نماینده روسیه در سازمان‌های بین‌المللی مستقر در وین اتریش میخائیل اولیانوف در واکنش به اظهارات اسماعیل بقائی، سخنگوی وزارت خارجه ایران که به‌عنوان سخنگوی مذاکرات با آمریکا هم منصوب شده، گفت «ما پیام‌های بسیار بحث‌برانگیز دریافت می‌کنیم.

به نظر می‌رسد ارزیابی‌های ایران به وضعیت واقعی نزدیک است. پیام‌های آمریکا در این مقطع کمتر مسئولانه به نظر می‌رسد». اولیانوف: مذاکرات با ایران باید فقط به مسائل هسته‌ای محدود شود و موضوعات دیگر وارد گفت‌وگو نشو





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Iran-US Talks Mikhail Olianov Iran's Assessment US Messages Realistic And Responsible Limited To Nuclear Issues Other Topics Not To Be Discussed

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