Representatives of US President Trump Visit Lab for Nuclear Talks with Iran

The representatives of the US President, Steve Voscynski and Jared Kushner, visited the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee for consultations with experts who may be involved in nuclear talks with Iran. The White House is trying to reach an agreement with Iran through a "memorandum of understanding" to end the war and start deep nuclear negotiations. They want to have a team of experts ready in case negotiations begin. However, there are still disagreements between Washington and Tehran on several details of the memorandum of understanding. The sources described the negotiations as being in the final stage, but it is not yet clear whether a final agreement will be reached or not.

وب‌سایت آکسیوس گزارش داد که استیو ویتکاف و جرد کوشنر، نمایندگان ویژه دونالد ترامپ رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، پنج‌شنبه ۱۴ خرداد برای مشورت با گروهی از کارشناسان فنی که ممکن است در مذاکرات هسته‌ای با جمهوری اسلامی نقش داشته باشند، به آزمایشگاه ملی اوک ریج در ایالت تنسی سفر کردند.

کاخ سفید که در تلاش است تا با جمهوری اسلامی به یک "یادداشت تفاهم" برای پایان دادن به جنگ و آغاز مذاکرات عمیق هسته‌ای دست یابد و می‌خواهد در صورت آغاز این مذاکرات، تیمی از کارشناسان آماده در اختیار داشته باشد. با این حال، به گفته مقام‌های آمریکایی و منابع منطقه‌ای درگیر در روند میانجی‌گری، واشینگتن و تهران همچنان بر سر چندین جزئیات این یادداشت تفاهم اختلاف دارند.

منابع مذکور مذاکرات را در مرحله پایانی توصیف کرده‌اند، اما هنوز مشخص نیست که آیا در نهایت توافقی حاصل خواهد شد یا خیر





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Iran Nuclear Talks Memorandum Of Understanding Steve Voscynski Jared Kushner Oak Ridge National Laboratory Tennessee Iran-US Relations Nuclear Negotiations Iran-US Nuclear Deal Iran-US Relations Iran-US Nuclear Deal

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