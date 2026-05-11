Representative Bryan Mast: Never Trust Iran, Trump to Continue Pressure Until Serious Deal

Republican Representative Bryan Mast said that the Iranian regime cannot be trusted and that the Trump administration will continue to put pressure on Iran until it reaches a serious deal.

برایان مست، رییس کمیته امور خارجی مجلس نمایندگان آمریکا، گفت: هرگز نمی‌توان به رژیم ایران اعتماد کرد. این نماینده جمهوریخواه همچنین گفت حکومت ایران چاره‌ای جز بازگشت به میز مذاکره ندارد و دونالد ترامپ، رییس‌جمهوری آمریکا، فشار بر تهران را ادامه خواهد داد تا زمانی که جمهوری اسلامی ناچار به توافقی جدی شود.

ارتش اسرائیل اعلام کرد که یک سرباز این کشور در پی حمله یک پهپاد به منطقه المناره در نزدیکی مرز لبنان کشته شد. آژانس خبری کردپا بر اساس گزارش‌ها و شواهد از شهر سقز در استان کردستان، از افزایش فزاینده قیمت کالاهای اساسی، کمبود شدید نقدینگی، اختلال مکرر در خدمات بانکی، رکود و تعطیلی مراکز تولیدی، افزایش بیکاری و فشار بی‌سابقه اقتصادی خبر داد.

کردپا نوشت: روایت‌های مردمی نشان می‌دهد که تنها طی دو هفته، قیمت بسیاری از کالاهای مصرفی و مواد اولیه چند برابر شده و همزمان توان خرید و معیشت بخش بزرگی از جامعه به‌شدت کاهش یافته است





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Iran Bryan Mast Trump Republican Republican Representative Bryan Mast Iranian Regime Pressure On Iran Serious Deal

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