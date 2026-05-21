Reported but False Claims of US Withdrawal From Europe

This text describes news where some social media posts claim that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared the complete withdrawal of US forces from Europe. However, the video footage of the conversation between Pompeo and Fox News shows that he did not mention such a withdrawal.

اگرچه گزارش‌های واقعی درباره کاهش حضور نظامی آمریکا در کشورهای اروپایی منتشر شده، اما هم‌زمان ادعاهای نادرستی نیز مطرح شده‌اند مبنی بر اینکه واشنگتن در حال خارج کردن همه نیروهای خود از این قاره است.

تعداد پست‌های پربازدید منتشر شده در شبکه‌های اجتماعی ادعا می‌کنند که مارکو روبیو، وزیر خارجه آمریکا، خروج کامل نیروهای آمریکایی از اروپا را اعلام کرده است. این پست‌ها شامل ویدئویی از گفت‌وگوی روبیو با شبکه فاکس‌نیوز هستند و بیش از یک میلیون بازدیدکننده داشته‌اند.

در این پست‌ها نوشته شده که آمریکا هر سال برای دفاع از اروپا ۱۰۰ هزار نیرو و ۶۰ میلیارد دلار هزینه می‌کند و این موضوع، همراه با آنچه که «عدم کمک اروپا به آمریکا در بحران تنگه هرمز» ادعا شده است، خروج کامل نیروهای آمریکایی را از این قاره توجیه می‌کند. اما با تماشای این ویدئو مشخص می‌شود که روبیو، اگرچه به‌وضوح از ناتو و اعضای اروپایی آن انتقاد می‌کند، اما خروج کامل نیروهای آمریکایی را اعلام نمی‌کند.

او می‌گوید پس از حل بحران تنگه هرمز، واشینگتن بار دیگر ارزش ناتو و این موضوع را بررسی می‌کند که آیا این ائتلاف به «خیابانی یک‌طرفه» تبدیل شده که فقط به نفع اروپا است، یا آمریکا هم نفعی از آن می‌برد. روبیو در این ویدئو می‌گوید: «وقتی از آن‌ها می‌خواهیم اجازه دهند از پایگاه‌های نظامی‌شان استفاده کنیم و جوابشان منفی است، پس چرا ما در ناتو هستیم؟

باید این سؤال را پرسید: چرا طی سال‌ها میلیاردها و میلیاردها دلار، صدها میلیارد دلار و حتی تریلیون‌ها دلار هزینه کرده‌ایم و این همه نیروی آمریکایی را در منطقه مستقر کرده‌ایم، اگر قرار باشد زمانی که خودمان به آن پایگاه‌ها نیاز داریم، اجازه استفاده از آن‌ها را نداشته باشیم؟ » او در ادامه می‌گوید: «بنابراین فکر می‌کنم بدون تردید، متأسفانه پس از پایان این درگیری، مجبور خواهیم شد این رابطه را دوباره بررسی کنیم.

باید ارزش ناتو و این ائتلاف را برای کشورمان بازنگری کنیم. در نهایت، این تصمیمی است که رئیس‌جمهور باید بگیرد و او درباره آن تصمیم خواهد گرفت. وزارت خارجه آمریکا به‌صورت رسمی متن این مصاحبه را منتشر کرده که در آن هیچ اشاره‌ای به خروج کامل نیروهای آمریکایی از اروپا نشده است





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