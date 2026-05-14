Reduction in Fat and Animal Protein Consumption Linked to Biological Aging Reversal

A new study by researchers at the University of Sydney found that adults aged 65 to 75 who reduced their intake of fat or animal protein in their diet showed signs of biological aging reversal after following a specific diet for just four weeks. The study involved 104 participants who were randomly assigned to one of four dietary regimens. The results showed that the group following a high-fat, low-carbohydrate diet showed no significant changes in biological aging markers. However, the three other groups showed reductions in biological aging. The strongest evidence was found in the group following a high-carbohydrate, low-fat diet, which had a protein intake of 14% from animal sources and 70% from plant sources.

پژوهش جدید دانشمندان دانشگاه سیدنی نشان داد افراد مسنی که مصرف چربی را در رژیم غذایی خود کاهش داده‌اند یا میزان پروتئین حیوانی مصرفی خود را کم کرده‌اند، نشانه‌هایی از جوان‌تر شدن بیولوژیکی دارند.

این پژوهش شامل ۱۰۴ شرکت‌کننده بود که به طور تصادفی به چهار رژیم غذایی مختلف اختصاص داده شدند. هر رژیم غذایی، ۱۴ درصد کل انرژی را از پروتئین تأمین می‌کرد. دو رژیم غذایی، همه‌چیزخوار بودند که نیمی از پروتئین آنها از منابع حیوانی و مابقی از گیاهان تأمین می‌شد. دو رژیم غذایی دیگر، نیمه‌گیاه‌خوار بودند که در آنها ۷۰ درصد پروتئین از منابع گیاهی تأمین می‌شد.

نتایج نشان داد که گروه رژیم غذایی پرچرب و کم‌کربوهیدرات که رژیم غذایی آنها نزدیک‌ترین رژیم غذایی به رژیم غذایی شرکت‌کنندگان پیش از پژوهش بود، هیچ تغییر قابل توجهی را در نشانگرهای سن بیولوژیکی نشان ندادند. سه گروه دیگر، کاهش سن بیولوژیکی را نشان دادند. قوی‌ترین شواهد آماری از گروه همه‌چیزخوار پرکربوهیدرات به دست آمد که رژیم غذایی همه‌چیزخواری با کربوهیدرات بیشتر و چربی کمتر داشتند.

پروفسور «آلیستر سینیور» پژوهشگر دانشگاه سیدنی گفت: برای ارزیابی این که آیا تغییرات غذایی، خطر بیماری‌های مرتبط با سن را تغییر می‌دهند یا خیر، به تغییرات غذایی بلندمدت‌تری نیاز است. این پژوهش، نشانه‌های اولیه‌ای را از مزایای احتمالی تغییرات غذایی در مراحل بعدی زندگی ارائه می‌دهد اما هنوز خیلی زود است که با قطعیت بگوییم تغییرات خاص در رژیم غذایی به افزایش طول عمر می‌انجامند





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Biological Aging Diet Fat Protein Reversal Signs Study University Of Sydney

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