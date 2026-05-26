Quadrilateral Security Dialogue: Importance and Developments

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, also known as the Quad, was established in 2007 by then-Prime Minister Shinzō Abe of Japan. Initially, it was seen as a diplomatic mechanism to counter the growing influence of China. However, with the increasing number of global threats, particularly in the maritime security domain, the Quad members are now working towards turning these dialogues into actionable steps.

در حالی که همکاری‌های چهار کشور آمریکا، استرالیا، ژاپن و هند در چارچوب یک ائتلاف چهارگانه موسوم به «گفت‌وگوی امنیتی چهارجانبه» در دوره ریاست‌جمهوری دونالد ترامپ کمرنگ شده بود، تحولات چند ماه گذشته، به ویژه جنگ ایران و بسته شدن تنگه هرمز، اهمیت این ائتلاف را برجسته کرد.

نشست دهلی‌نو، اولین نشست در سال جاری میلادی وزیران خارجه «کواد» بود که در جریان آن، ابتکاراتی در زمینه تامین امنیت دریایی و همچنین دسترسی به مواد معدنی حیاتی مورد بررسی و توافق قرار گرفت. پس از برگزاری نشست، سوبرامانیام جایشکار، وزیر خارجه هند، در یک نشست خبری اعلام کرد که آن‌ها درباره «تجارت دریایی ایمن و بدون مانع» و همچنین «رعایت دقیق حقوق بین‌الملل» گفت‌وگو کردند.

پنی وانگ، وزیر خارجه استرالیا، با اشاره به پیامدهای اقتصادی ناشی از جنگ ایران، مسئولیت ارائه گزینه‌های واقعی را بر عهده گرفت و بر اهمیت تاب‌آوری اقتصادی و زنجیره‌های تأمین ایمن تأکید کرد. توشیمیتسو موتگی، وزیر خارجه ژاپن، نیز از نگرانی مشترک درباره محدودیت‌های صادرات مواد معدنی حیاتی و همچنین پرونده هسته‌ای کره شمالی سخن گفت.

مارکو روبیو، وزیر خارجه آمریکا، در اظهارات خود، از چندین توافق و ابتکار خبر داد و بر تلاش جمعی برای حفظ امنیت دریایی تاکید کرد. همچنین، پس از این نشست، هند و آمریکا توافق‌نامه‌ای در زمینه مواد معدنی حیاتی امضا کردند. این تلاش‌ها و توافق‌ها در شرایطی بود که این گروه چهارجانبه پس از به قدرت رسیدن دوباره دونالد ترامپ در آمریکا تا حدی پویایی خود را از دست داده بود





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Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Cooperation Tensions Tranche Tariffs Iran Tanker Attacks Maritime Security Energy Security Trade Diplomacy Japan India Australia United States

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