Iranian International Preti Patel, a British MP and Foreign Secretary, criticized the UK government for its silence on the atrocities committed by the regime in Iran. She urged London to freeze the assets of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) because of their crimes and as a threat to Britain.

فاکس‌نیوز: اگر مذاکرات شکست بخورد، آمریکا اهرم‌های باقی‌مانده تهران را از میان می‌برد | ایران اینترنشنال پریتی پاتل، نماینده پارلمان بریتانیا و وزیر امور خارجه در سایه، دولت کی‌یر استارمر را به سکوت «شرم‌آور» در قبال جنایات نظام حاکم بر ایران متهم کرد.

او گفت لندن باید سپاه پاسداران را «به خاطر جنایات‌شان و به این دلیل که یک تهدید تروریستی» برای بریتانیا است، تحریم می‌کرد. پاتل گفت: «در حالی که جنایات وحشیانه رژیم بی‌رحم ایران ادامه دارد، ما هرگز نباید کسانی را که در بحبوحه ظلم، شکنجه، خشونت و قتل برای آزادی‌های خود مبارزه کرده‌اند، فراموش کنیم.





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Iran Revolutionary Guard Corps UK Government Patel Iranian International Preti Patel British MP Foreign Secretary UK Government Silence Iranian Regime Atrocities IRGC Freeze Assets Threat To Britain

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