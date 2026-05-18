Parallel Rates of Inflation across Provinces and Regions

This article discusses the disparity in the rates of inflation between specific provinces and regions of Iran, comparing rates of inflation between different regions, and exploring potential factors influencing these discrepancies.

در پی انتشار یادداشت پیشین در 21 اردیبهشت 1405 تحت عنوان گزارش تورم نقطه‌ به اندازه کشور و پیامدهای محتمل آن با اهمیت گزارشات و داده‌های از مقایسه وضع استان‌ها و نیز مناطق شهری و روستایی، یکی از دوستان پرسشی طرح کرد مبنی بر این که چرا شاخص تورم نقطه‌ به اندازه‌ی ماهانه یا شاخص تورم سالانه برخی استان‌ها ازمعدل countrywide بالا یا چرا این شاخص برای برخی استان‌ها زیرمعدل countrywide است؟

در پاسخ به این پرسش، در مقایسه وضع نرخ تورم سالانه استان‌ها و نیز تورم نقطه‌ به اندازه‌ی اسفندماه، به اهمیت معنی نشان می‌دهد آیا نرخ تورم سالانه و نیز اسفندماه دو شهر هستند یا خیر؟ اگر چنین شباهت وجود دارد، چه فرضاتی را می‌توان مطرح کرد؟

اگر چنین شباهت وجود دارد، چه فرضاتی را می‌توان به عنوان مثال، برای سال 1404 و سال 1405، برای ماه فروردین یعنی تورم نقطه‌ به اندازه‌ی ماهانه به عنوان مثال، برای سال 1404 و سال 1405، برای ماه فروردین یعنی تورم نقطه‌به اندازه‌ی ماهانه در نظر بگیرید





SharghDaily / 🏆 1. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Iran Inflation Provinces And Regions Rate Of Inflation Potential Factors

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

تورم نقطه‌ای روغن جامد، روغن مایع و انواع مرغ با بیشترین رشد قیمت در فروردین ۱۴۰۵According to the latest data published by the Iranian Statistics Center, the point-in-time inflation rates of some essential food items in Iranian cities have reached unprecedented levels. The highest inflation rate was recorded for vegetable oil (solid) with a 375% increase compared to the previous January in Iran. The price of this product has increased from approximately 81,000 tomans in January 1404 to over 385,000 tomans in January 1405. The next highest inflation rate was recorded for cooking oil (liquid), with a price increase of 308.1%.

Read more »

Citizen in Fars Province Reports Unemployment Amid Inflation, 'No One Has Money' - Iran International NewsA citizen from Fars Province reports being unemployed after putting in a lot of effort to save up for buying a house, stating that everything has become expensive and there is no money.

Read more »

Inflation, skyrocketing fuel prices, and food insecurity threats: The major impacts of the economic war between the US and Israel on IranThe economic war between the US and Israel against Iran has resulted in serious implications for various countries, including inflation, rising fuel prices, and food insecurity threats, particularly in vulnerable nations. However, a different perspective emerges when considering the impact of this conflict on Govia, the newest oil-producing country in the Americas. Its newfound prosperity is a result of factors such as strategic production planning and the surge in oil prices following the conflict in the Middle East. With its reliance on oil exports, Goviya has experienced significant income growth, leading to substantial infrastructure development, poverty reduction, and increased infrastructure, particularly in areas such as road construction, school building, and healthcare facilities.

Read more »

مدیرکل هواشناسی کهگیلویه و بویراحمد از issuance of the orange alert due to strong winds and dust storms in multiple regions of the province on Sunday, 26th of AprilThe director of Golestan province's meteorological agency informs of the issuance of an orange alert on Sunday, 26th of April, due to strong winds and dust storms in various regions of the province.

Read more »

Transition in Life Stylism Caused by Inflation and Economic InstabilityThe news text explores the gradual changes in lifestyle caused by inflation and economic instability over the past few years. It discusses how the cost of living has increased, leading to changes in daily habits and reducing the quality of life. The text also highlights the impact of these changes on family meals and travel.

Read more »

Disruption of Gulf Traffic Hinders Global Energy SupplyThe escalating conflict between Iran and the world, particularly in the Persian Gulf, has disrupted global oil and gas transportation, leading to a surge in global energy prices and causing widespread disruption across various economies and sectors. Furthermore, the focus on geopolitical tensions has intensified, as countries grapple with the implications of their increasing reliance on imported energy resources.

Read more »