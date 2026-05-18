Pakistan Focuses on Diplomatic Efforts to Encourage Iran and US to Hold Direct Talks

Pakistan is putting its diplomatic efforts to encourage Iran and the US to hold direct talks, as progress on key nuclear issues related to Iran's nuclear program has not been made.

رسانه ترکیه‌ای به نقل از منابع پاکستانی گزارش داد اسلام آباد بر تلاش‌های دیپلماتیک جهت ترغیب ایران و آمریکا به برگزاری دور «مذاکرات مستقیم» تمرکز دارد.

دو منبع دولتی پاکستان که از این موضوع مطلع هستند، شامگاه دوشنبه به خبرگزاری «آناتولی» گفتند: «پاکستان بر تلاش‌های دیپلماتیک برای ترغیب ایران و ایالات متحده به برگزاری دور مذاکرات مستقیم تمرکز دارد؛ زیرا پیشرفتی در مورد برخی مسائل حیاتی عمدتا برنامه هسته‌ای تهران، حاصل نشده است. » به گزارش ایرنا، این منابع آگاه به آناتولی گفتند: «هر دو طرف در حال تبادل فرمول‌ها و پیام‌ها از طریق اسلام‌آباد برای شکستن یخ روابط هستند.

با این حال، تاکنون پیشرفتی در این زمینه حاصل نشده است زیرا دو طرف بر موضع خود در مورد مسئله هسته‌ای ایستاده‌اند. » این منابع افزودند: «تمرکز فعلی دیپلماسی پاکستان به همراه کشورهای منطقه، ترغیب دو طرف به برگزاری دور جدیدی از مذاکرات مستقیم در اسلام‌آباد است. پاکستان هنوز بسیار امیدوار است که دو طرف در نهایت به میز مذاکره بازگردند.

» منابع پاکستانی در ادامه گفتند که اسلام‌آباد معتقد است مذاکرات مستقیم «مفیدتر» از انتقال پیام‌ها از طریق شخص ثالث خواهد بود.

«شهباز شریف» نخست‌وزیر پاکستان و «اسحاق دار» وزیر امور خارجه این کشور طی ۲۴ ساعت گذشته تماس‌های جدیدی با رهبران قطر، عربستان و مصر برقرار کرده‌اند تا در مورد راه‌های شکستن بن‌بست گفت‌وگو کنند. «محسن نقوی» وزیر کشور پاکستان هم روز یکشنبه در تلاشی تازه برای احیای دور دوم مذاکرات با آمریکا برای پایان دادن به جنگ علیه ایران، با «مسعود پزشکیان» رئیس جمهور ایران و دیگر مقامات ایرانی دیدار کرد.

منابع آگاه پاکستانی در پایان به آناتولی گفتند: «اگرچه تاکنون پیشرفتی در تغییر موضع دو طرف در مورد مسئله هسته‌ای حاصل نشده است اما هر دو طرف همچنان به‌طور جدی دیپلماسی را برای حل اختلافات دنبال می‌کنند. » پاکستان میزبان دور اول مذاکرات میان واشنگتن و تهران در ۲۳ فروردین بود اما این مذاکرات به توافقی برای پایان دادن به جنگ منجر نشد. این مذاکرات پس از آتش‌بس دو هفته‌ای به میانجی‌گری پاکستان انجام شد که بعدا تمدید شد.

از آن زمان، دو طرف پیشنهادها و راهکارهای متقابلی را مبادله کرده‌اند تا زمینه مشترکی برای ازسرگیری مذاکرات به منظور پایان دادن به این جنگ پیدا کنند.

«اسماعیل بقایی» سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه جمهوری اسلامی ایران پیشتر اظهار کرد: «ما بعد از اینکه طرح ۱۴ بندی را ارائه دادیم و طرف آمریکایی ملاحظات خود را مطرح کرد، متقابلا ما ملاحظات خود را مطرح کردیم و علی‌رغم اینکه طرف‌های آمریکایی به‌طور علنی اعلام کردند که طرح ایران مردود است، ما از طرف میانجی پاکستانی مجموعه‌ای از نکات و ملاحظات اصلاحی را دریافت کردیم. روند از طریق میانجی پاکستانی ادامه دارد.





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