Pakistan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Meets with Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs

Pakistani Minister of Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, met with his Iranian counterpart, Amir-Abdollahian, in Tehran. They discussed bilateral relations and the possibility of increasing economic exchanges between the two countries.

وزیر کشور پاکستان در دیدار با وزیر کشورمان در تهران تاکید کرد:من اینجا هستم تا نامه ویژه‌ای را از سوی فیلد مارشال ژنرال عاصم منیر، فرمانده ستاد ارتش پاکستان و نخست‌وزیر شهباز شریف درباره شرایط فعلی به آیت‌الله سید مجتبی خامنه‌ای، رهبر معظم انقلاب اسلامی، تحویل دهم.

اسکندر مومنی، وزیر کشور جمهوری اسلامی ایران، امشب ( شنبه ۱۶ خرداد) با سید محسن نقوی، وزیر کشور پاکستان در تهران دیدار کرد. یه گزارش ایرنا، وزیر کشور در این دیدار با اشاره به روابط برادرانه ایران و پاکستان، از توافق دو کشور برای افزایش حجم مبادلات اقتصادی به ۱۰ میلیارد دلار خبر داد و گفت: از نقش فعال کشور دوست و برادر پاکستان در میانجی گیری کاهش تنش بین ایران و امریکا قدردانی می کنم.

مومنی با تاکید بر اینکه پاکستان کشور بسیار بزرگی است اظهار کرد: ما سابقه دینی، فرهنگی و اشتراکات فراوانی با یکدیگر داریم. پاکستان کشور دوست، برادر و همسایه ماست. مقام معظم رهبری نیز در نخستین پیام خود به اشتراکات فرهنگی و تاریخی دو کشور اشاره داشتند.

وزیر کشور با اشاره به حجم بالای مراودات میان دو کشور گفت: بخشی از سفر وزیر کشور پاکستان به موضوعات دوجانبه اختصاص دارد که امنیت مرزها، مبارزه با مواد مخدر و مقابله با تروریسم از جمله این موضوعات است. مومنی با بیان اینکه در زمینه اقتصادی نیز تصمیمات خوبی اتخاذ شد افزود: مقرر شد حجم مبادلات دو کشور از سه میلیارد دلار در سال به ۱۰ میلیارد دلار در سال افزایش یابد.

البته تحقق این هدف با همراهی سایر وزارتخانه‌های دو کشور امکان‌پذیر خواهد بود. وزیر کشور با بیان اینکه در بیشکک، محل برگزاری اجلاس وزرای کشورهای عضو سازمان همکاری شانگهای، مواضع دو کشور بسیار نزدیک بود، بیان کرد: از نقش فعال کشور دوست و برادر پاکستان در میانجی گیری کاهش تنش بین ایران و امریکا قدردانی می کنم.

در ادامه این دیدار، سید محسن نقوی، وزیر کشور پاکستان، بیان کرد: ایران و پاکستان روابطی برادرانه با یکدیگر دارند و هنگامی که مشکلی برای یکی از برادران پیش می‌آید، برادر دیگر نیز آن را احساس خواهد کرد. امیدواریم این بحران‌ها با تلاش‌های شهباز شریف، نخست‌وزیر پاکستان، و فیلد مارشال عاصم منیر، رئیس ستاد ارتش پاکستان، به زودی پایان یابد.

وزیر کشور پاکستان در ادامه از قالیباف، مومنی و عراقچی تقدیر کرد و گفت: امیدواریم بتوانیم این موضوع را به نتیجه برسانیم. نقوی در پایان با اشاره به پیام مهمی که برای تحویل آن وارد ایران شده است، اظهار کرد: من اینجا هستم تا نامه ویژه‌ای را از سوی فیلد مارشال ژنرال عاصم منیر، فرمانده ستاد ارتش پاکستان و نخست‌وزیر شهباز شریف درباره شرایط فعلی به آیت‌الله سید مجتبی خامنه‌ای، رهبر معظم انقلاب اسلامی، تحویل دهم.

فکر می‌کنم این پیام، پیام مهمی باشد. امیدوارم همه چیز به خوبی پیش برود و به پایان برسد





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