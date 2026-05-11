Pakistan sources: US, Iran serious about diplomatic solution to Iran-US tensions

Several official sources in Pakistan, involved in the mediation process, stated on Tuesday that Pakistan does not see any immediate threat of a resumption of war between Iran and the US, as Tehran and Washington are seriously pursuing a diplomatic solution to end the conflict.

چند منبع دولتی پاکستان که در جریان روند میانجی‌گری قرار دارند، روز دوشنبه با اشاره به مذاکرات غیرمستقیم ایران و آمریکا به آناتولی گفتند: پاکستان با وجود بن‌بست فعلی هیچ خطر فوری درباره ازسرگیری جنگ نمی‌بیند؛ زیرا تهران و واشنگتن به‌طور جدی در حال پیگیری راه‌حل دیپلماتیک برای پایان دادن به درگیری هستند.

به گفته این منابع، دونالد ترامپ رئیس‌جمهور آمریکا همچنین نمی‌خواهد سفر آتی‌ وی به چین تحت‌الشعاع ازسرگیری درگیری‌ها قرار گیرد. منابع پاکستانی افزودند که اسلام‌آباد با وجود مواضع علنی و سخت‌گیرانه طرفین در برخی مسائل، به میانجی‌گری برای «شکستن بن‌بست» ادامه خواهد داد. این منابع همچنین در ادامه به نقش قطر و مصر در میانجی‌گری‌ها اشاره کردند.

به گفته این منابع، پاکستان همچنان امیدوار است مذاکرات مستقیم میان طرفین از سر گرفته شود اما پاسخ ایران که پیش‌تر از طریق اسلام‌آباد به آمریکا منتقل شد، عمدتا بر «پایان فوری» جنگ متمرکز است و «در آن اشاره چندانی به خواسته اصلی واشنگتن درباره برنامه هسته‌ای ایران نشده است. آناتولی گزارش داد: ایران پیشنهاد داده است که مذاکرات درباره موضوع هسته‌ای به‌صورت «گسترده‌تر و جداگانه» انجام شود؛ چراکه این مسئله «پیچیدگی» زیادی دارد.

این رسانه در گزارش خود مدعی شد که تهران بار دیگر آمادگی خود را برای توقف غنی‌سازی اورانیوم به مدت پنج سال اعلام کرده اما درخواست آمریکا برای تعلیق ۲۰ ساله را رد کرده است. این منابع افزودند که هم‌چنین ایران «بار دیگر» خواسته آمریکا برای برچیدن تاسیسات هسته‌ای زیرزمینی خود را رد کرده و تاکید دارد که قصدی برای تولید سلاح هسته‌ای ندارد.

شایان ذکر است، اسماعیل بقایی سخنگوی وزارت امور خارجه در نشست هفتگی روز دوشنبه خود با خبرنگاران در پاسخ به این سوال که رئیس جمهور آمریکا بعد از گفت‌وگوی تلفنی با نخست وزیر رژیم صهیونیستی، پاسخ ایران را «ناکافی و غیرقابل قبول» دانست و اینکه ایران در پاسخ خود به پیشنهاد آمریکا چه امتیازاتی مطالبه کرده بود که آمریکایی‌ها با آن مخالفت کردند؟ گفت: ما هیچ امتیازی را مطالبه نکردیم تنها چیزی که مطالبه کردیم حقوق مشروع ایران است.

وی در ادامه تاکید کرد: پیشنهاد ما مبتنی بر این بود که در تنگه هرمز تردد ایمن صورت بگیرد آیا این مطالبه زیاده خواهانه‌ای است؟ آیا موضوع مهمی چون برقراری صلح و امنیت در کل منطقه مطالبه غیرمسولانه‌ای است؟ سخنگوی وزارت خارجه ادامه داد: آنچه که ما در متن پیشنهادی خود مطرح کردیم، خواسته‌های معقول و مسئولانه بود و همچنین پیشنهادات سخاوتمندانه؛ موضوعی که برای خیر، ثبات و امنیت منطقه بود.

بقایی افزود: البته متاسفیم که طرف آمریکایی کماکان بر اساس ذهنیت‌هایی که ساخته و پرداخته رژیم صهیونیستی است بر دیدگاه یک‌سویه و خواسته‌های نامعقول خود پافشاری می‌کند





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Iran-US Tensions Pakistan Mediation US-Iran Diplomatic Solution Iran-US War US-Iran Relations

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