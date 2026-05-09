Putin Says He Believes Ukraine War Is Ending, Hints at Talks with EU Leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes the war in Ukraine is nearing an end, hinting at talks with EU leaders. He also mentioned that he prefers German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a potential negotiating partner.

ولادیمیر پوتین، رئیس‌جمهور روسیه، روز شنبه ۱۹ اردیبهشت، ساعتی بعد از برپایی رژهٔ «روز پیروزی» در مسکو، گفت که معتقد است جنگ اوکراین در حال اتمام است.

او بدون اشاره به جزئیات بیشتر دربارهٔ این جنگ به خبرنگاران گفت: «فکر می‌کنم این موضوع در حال پایان یافتن است. » روزنامه فایننشال تایمز روز پنجشنبه گزارش داده بود که رهبران اتحادیه اروپا در حال آماده‌سازی برای مذاکرات احتمالی هستند. وقتی از پوتین پرسیده شد آیا حاضر است با اروپایی‌ها وارد گفت‌وگو شود، او گفت که گزینه ترجیحی‌اش گرهارد شرودر، صدراعظم پیشین آلمان، است.

کرملین هفته گذشته اعلام کرده بود این دولت‌های اروپایی هستند که باید نخستین گام را بردارند، زیرا آن‌ها پس از آغاز جنگ اوکراین در سال ۲۰۲۲، ارتباط خود با مسکو را قطع کردند. تهاجم روسیه به اوکراین که بیش از چهار سال از آغاز آن می‌گذرد، جدی‌ترین بحران در روابط روسیه و غرب از زمان بحران موشکی کوبا در سال ۱۹۶۲ را رقم زده است





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Russia Ukraine Putin EU NATO War Peace Talks German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder

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