Price of Oil Rises on Fears of No Iran-U.S. Accord to Reopen Suez

The price of oil rose on Friday due to investors' concerns about a lack of agreement between Iran and the U.S., which could jeopardize the return of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequently impact the global oil market. Brents rose by 96 cents to trade at $103.54 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) registered a 25-cent increase to close at $96.60 per barrel. The price hike came after both Brent and WTI had recorded triple-digit gains in the previous day's trading.

به گزارش تسنیم به نقل از رویترز، قیمت نفت در روز جمعه افزایش یافت. این رشد در شرایطی رخ داد که سرمایه‌گذاران نگران بودند ایران و آمریکا نتوانند به توافق صلحی دست یابند که امکان بازگشت کشتیرانی در تنگه هرمز به حالت عادی را فراهم کند.

قیمت هر بشکه نفت برنت دریای شمال امروز با 96 سنت معادل 0.94 درصد افزایش، به 103 دلار و 54 سنت رسید. نفت وست تگزاس اینترمدیت آمریکا هم با 25 سنت معادل 0.26 درصد افزایش، 96 دلار و 60 سنت معامله می‌شود. هر دوی این شاخص‌ها در روز گذشته بیش از 3 درصد رشد کرده بودند. بر اساس عملکرد هفتگی، نفت برنت 5.48 درصد و نفت آمریکا 8.37 درصد کاهش داشتند.

قیمت‌ها در نوسان بودند، چرا که انتظارات برای دستیابی به توافق صلح میان ایران و آمریکا دستخوش تغییر می‌شد. موجودی‌های نفت جهانی با سرعتی نگران‌کننده در حال کاهش هستند، چرا که جریان‌های نفت از طریق تنگه هرمز بسیار پایین آمده است. در خبری جداگانه، یک منبع آگاه در روز جمعه به رویترز گفت که یک تیم مذاکره‌کننده قطری برای کمک به تأمین یک توافق و با هماهنگی آمریکا، به تهران وارد شده است.

شش هفته از زمان برقراری آتش‌بس شکننده در جنگ آمریکا و رژیم صهیونیستی با ایران می‌گذرد و قیمت‌های بالای نفت، سرمایه‌گذاران را درباره تورم و چشم‌انداز اقتصاد جهانی نگران کرده است. شرکت بی‌ام‌آی (BMI)، زیرمجموعه فیچ سولوشنز، پیش‌بینی متوسط قیمت نفت برنت برای سال 2026 را از 81.50 دلار به 90 دلار در هر بشکه افزایش داده است.

حدود 20 درصد از عرضه انرژی جهانی پیش از جنگ از تنگه هرمز عبور می‌کرد؛ جنگی که 14 میلیون بشکه در روز نفت، معادل 14 درصد از عرضه جهانی، از جمله صادرات عربستان سعودی، عراق، امارات متحده عربی و کویت را از بازار حذف کرده است. رئیس شرکت دولتی نفت امارات (ادنوک) گفت که جریان کامل نفت از طریق تنگه هرمز حتی در صورت پایان یافتن درگیری در همین لحظه، پیش از سه‌ماهه اول یا دوم سال 2027 باز نخواهد گشت.

چهار منبع خبری گفتند که هفت کشور تولیدکننده پیشرو در اوپک پلاس احتمالاً در جلسه 7 ژوئن با افزایش جزئی هدف تولید در ماه ژوئیه موافقت خواهند کرد، هرچند تحویل نفت برای چندین کشور همچنان تحت تأثیر اختلالات ناشی از جنگ ایران باقی مانده است. انفجار مرگبار در معدن زغال سنگ چینیوان چین با 82 کشته و چین به دنبال بازگشت به شرایط عادی در جنگ تجاری با آمریکا است. قیمت دام زنده امروز چهارشنبه ۳۰ اردیبهشت ۱۴۰





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