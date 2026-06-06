Policy Shifts and Citizen Denominations in the Gulf Region

The report by Economist delves into the recent policies and actions taken by Qatar and several Gulf countries against their citizens, examining the multifaceted security, political, and social dimensions of these developments.

مجله اکونومیست در گزارشی به بررسی سیاست‌ها و اقدامات اخیر کویت و برخی کشورهای حاشیه خلیج فارس علیه شهروندان این کشورها پرداخته و ابعاد مختلف امنیتی، سیاسی و اجتماعی این تحولات را مورد توجه قرار داده است.

بر اساس این گزارش، ناظران می‌گویند که از ماه مه ۲۰۲۴ تاکنون، بیش از ۷۰ هزار نفر در کویت به همراه افراد تحت تکفل آنان از تابعیت این کشور محروم شده‌اند. این رقم معادل حدود ۱۶ درصد از شهروندان کویتی برآورد شده است. همچنین، ده‌ها هزار نفر در کشورهای خلیج فارس تابعیت خود را از دست داده یا از این کشورها اخراج شده‌اند و بیش از هزار نفر نیز بازداشت شده‌اند.

برخی دولت‌های منطقه تحت پوشش شرایط جنگی، اقداماتی مشابه وضعیت فوق‌العاده یا حکومت نظامی اتخاذ کرده‌اند. پس از آغاز جنگ، محدودیت‌ها در کویت شدت بیشتری یافته است. برنامه‌های گفت‌وگومحور تلویزیونی ممنوع شده، دیوانیه‌ها (محافل سنتی گفت‌وگو و تبادل نظر) تعطیل شده‌اند و محدودیت‌های رسانه‌ای حتی به گروه‌های واتس‌اپ با بیش از سه عضو نیز گسترش یافته است. همچنین انتخابات شوراهای شهری لغو شده است.

برخی دولت‌ها، به استثنای عمان، با سوءظن بیشتری به جوامع شیعه نگریسته‌اند. در امارات متحده عربی، برخی مدارس، بیمارستان‌ها و باشگاه‌های ایرانی تعطیل شده‌اند و تعدادی از ایرانیان مقیم نیز از بازگشت به این کشور منع شده‌اند. همچنین، گزارش از تعطیلی برخی مساجد شیعی و بازداشت ده‌ها شهروند شیعه در امارات خبر می‌دهد.

برخی شیعیان برای نشان دادن وفاداری خود، تصاویر حاکمان کشورهایشان را در حساب‌های شبکه‌های اجتماعی منتشر می‌کنند و حتی از استفاده از برخی نمادهای مذهبی که ممکن است هویت مذهبی آنان را آشکار کند، خودداری می‌کنند





EtemadOnline / 🏆 9. in İR We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Qatar Gulf Countries Citizen Denominations Security Measures Political And Social Aspects Iranian And Shia Communities Iranian And Shia Communities In The Gulf Regio Iranian And Shia Communities In The Gulf Regio Iranian And Shia Communities In The Gulf Regio Iranian And Shia Communities In The Gulf Regio

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