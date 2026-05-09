Policy Failures in Asset Management and the Rise of Wealth Inequality

The news text discusses the challenges in policy-making in the area of asset management, particularly in a developing country. It highlights the need for a new architecture of economic relations to rebalance the distribution of wealth and manage the risks associated with asset management. The text also touches on the impact of wealth concentration on the economy, including the rise of housing prices and the impact of the war on the economy.

میزان بازدهی و منافعی که اشکال مختلف دارایی نصیب صاحبانشان می‌کنند، یکی از حوزه‌های مهم سیاست‌گذاری اقتصادی، به ویژه در یک کشور در حال‌ توسعه است.

دولت با هدف فراهم‌کردن مقدمات توسعه بلندمدت اقتصاد ملی، با استفاده از ابزار مالیاتی و حمایت از بخش مولد، سرمایه‌گذاران را به سمت فعالیت‌های تولیدی هدایت می‌کند. یا با هدف رونق‌بخشیدن به اقتصاد مناطق محروم کشور، برای فعالان اقتصادی آن مناطق نوعی معافیت‌های مالیاتی یا امکان استفاده از تسهیلات ارزان‌قیمت را فراهم می‌کند.

در دهه‌های گذشته، دولت‌های مستقر تلاش‌هایی در این حوزه کرده‌اند، اما بی‌تردید این تلاش‌ها یا وزن کافی نداشته یا از جهت‌گیری اصولی برخوردار نبوده‌ است، زیرا اینک مشاهده می‌کنیم که الگوی نادرست تقسیم منافع بین عوامل تولید و تفاوت فاحش بازدهی و ریسک در حوزه‌های مختلف فعالیت‌های اقتصادی و مدیریت دارایی‌ها بیداد می‌کند





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Asset Management Policy-Making Wealth Inequality Housing Prices War Economy

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